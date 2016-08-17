Late For Work 8/17: 5 Reasons It Would Be Smart For Breshad Perriman To Start Season On PUP

So, perhaps, Perriman isn't that far off. Running is a step in the right direction.

The Ravens have until Sept. 3 to decide whether to keep Perriman on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. If he stays on it, he would miss at least the first six weeks of the regular season. Harbaugh has said previously that he thinks Perriman, along with the other players on PUP, should be ready to play in the regular-season opener against the Buffalo Bills.

But CSNMidAtlantic.com's Bo Smolka isn't so sure having Perriman suit up Week 1 is a good idea.

"[A]lthough Harbaugh and the Ravens want Perriman and his big-play potential on the field as soon as possible, placing Perriman on the regular-season PUP list … might be the smart thing to do," Smolka wrote.

Smolka gives five reasons to keep Perriman on PUP to start the season:

1) Perriman has zero game action under his belt, and at this point, it looks doubtful that he'll play in a preseason game this month. Even quarterback Joe Flacco admitted they've had almost no time to develop chemistry together. "How sharp could he be?" asks Smolka.

2) The Ravens already have injury issues at wide receiver with Steve Smith Sr., Michael Campanaro and Chris Moore. Campanaro and Moore have returned, but their dependability is still a question mark. Should the Ravens keep four receivers that aren't 100 percent?

3) Baltimore is already facing a numbers crunch at receiver, and coaches could choose to keep four tight ends with the return of Dennis Pitta instead of the usual three. Keeping Perriman on PUP could open up a spot for a bubble player that is healthy, such as receiver Jeremy Butler.

4) Based on the scrutiny Perriman is already under, Smolka believes easing him into action in Week 7 or 8 would take some of the pressure off.

5) If Perriman is activated in October, other injuries are almost sure to take down other Ravens players, and the team could probably use a completely healed Perriman at that point.

"Harbaugh has said he expects Perriman to be a playmaker in 2016, and the Ravens need him to be," wrote Smolka. "But at this point, that might not be until late October."

NFL Fan Base Rankings Might Trigger Your Gag Reflex

WARNING!

Ravens fans could experience mild nausea, discomfort in the abdomen, a feeling of dizziness and pharyngeal gagging while reading this.

CBSSports.com recently released its NFL fan base rakings based on the voting of five panelists, and two of the Ravens' most despised rivals made the top four.

The fan bases from New England and, ugh, Pittsburgh were ranked as the second (tied) and fourth best in the league, respectively. Almost as annoying is the Dallas Cowboys took the top spot, perpetuating the notion that they're "America's Team."

You have to scroll pretty far down to find the Ravens fan base* *listed at No. 15.

"Forget Joe Flacco, the bigger question we should be asking ourselves is, 'Are Ravens fans elite?'" the website wrote. "If we're going strictly by attendance (100 percent capacity in 2015) and haircuts, then the answer is yes."

So why not give them an elite ranking?

Another question I have: How can a fan base that swears their quarterback is God be ranked so high?

"Depending on who you ask, Patriots fans are either the most insufferable in football or the best fans on earth," CBS wrote. "Based on our voting, our panel is definitely leaning toward option No. 2. The best thing about Patriots fans is that they all basically live by the same three commandments: 1) Deflategate's a sham. 2) Roger Goodell should be fired. 3) Tom Brady is God."

They're the most insufferable in Baltimore. Well, them and black-and-gold wearing, Terrible Towel twirling Pittsburgh fans. I feel like when the most-decorated Olympic athlete of all time shudders at the very sight of Steelers paraphernalia, it should knock them down the list one or two … or 28 spots.

"Steelers fans aren't just limited to Pittsburgh, though," the CBS reporters wrote. "If you've ever watched a Steelers away game on television, you may have noticed that half the stadium -- or more -- is filled with Steelers fans."