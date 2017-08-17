Late For Work 8/17: What You Need to Know About Ravens Madden 18 Player Ratings

Aug 17, 2017 at 02:48 AM
Ellison_Sarah
Sarah Ellison

BaltimoreRavens.com Editor & Writer

17_LFW_Madden_news.jpg


What You Need to Know About Ravens Madden 18 Player Ratings

I've been meaning to get around to this …

EA Sports recently released its full list of ratings for the top-selling video game Madden 18, and I've pulled the highest/lowest ratings below, along with some interesting notes.

But first, we all know that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is this year's cover boy (yuck!). We can't have that.

Luckily, Reddit user Blamatina saved us by creating a unique cover for all 32 NFL teams. Madden is calling this year's release the G.O.A.T. edition, so it seems fitting that Blamatina chose the best kicker in the league, Justin Tucker, for the Ravens.

17_LFW_image1.jpg

Highest-Rated Ravens

1) Marshal Yanda: 96 (last year 97)

2) Eric Weddle: 93 (92)

3) C.J. Mosley: 89 (83)

4) Tony Jefferson: 88 (82)

5) Justin Tucker: 87 (83)

6 Tied) Jimmy Smith: 86 (81) and Terrell Suggs: 86 (90)

8) Sam Koch: 84 (84)

9) Jeremy Maclin: 83 (86)

10) Mike Wallace, Brandon Williams, Lardarius Webb, Danny Woodhead all tied at 82

Lowest-Rated Ravens

1) Morgan Cox: 40 (40)

2) Lamar Louis: 54 (N/A)

3) Tim White: 57 (N/A)

4) Donald Payne: 59 (N/A) and Stephane Nembot: 59 (59)

6 Tied) Patrick Onwuasor: 60 (N/A) and Dustin Vaughan (no longer on the team): 60 (N/A)

8 Tied) Robertson Daniel: 61 (N/A), Sheldon Price: 61 (N/A), Keenan Reynolds: 61 (62) and Al-Hajj Shabazz: 61 (N/A)

Fastest/Slowest Ravens: Breshad Perriman (95)/James Hurst (53)

Strongest/Weakest Ravens: Brandon Williams (96)/ Justin Tucker (40)

Most/Least Likely Ravens to Get Injured: Brandon Boykin (72)/ Brandon Carr (97)

Best/Worst Ravens Tacklers: C.J. Mosley (93)/Justin Tucker (13)

Toughest/Least Tough Ravens: Marshal Yanda (99)/Justin Tucker (62)
Other notes:

  • Yanda and Tucker are the top rated at their position in the league, so it's good to see Madden got it right there. Yanda's best subcategory was his toughness (99), which is the best score you can get and fitting after Yanda injured his shoulder last year and switched positions just so he could keep playing. Hardcore. Tucker's best subcategories were kicking power and kicking accuracy, with both at a near-perfect 98.
  • Joe Flacco's 81-overall rating puts him as the No. 21 (tied, Teddy Bridgewater) quarterback in the league. That curiously puts him behind guys like Jameis Winston, Blake Bortles, Tyrod Taylor and Alex Smith. C'mon Madden! Flacco is rated 97 in "throw power," which is third in the league, 84 in "throw accuracy," 81 in "awareness," 78 in "play action," and 77 in "throw on the run."
  • Brandon Williams' score dropped from 84 to 82, and he fell out of the Ravens' top 10. I wasn't surprised to see Suggs' rating dip a little seeing as he's in the back-nine of his career, but there's no reason for Williams' drop. He anchored a rush defense that ranked No. 1 for most of the 2016 season, he's entering his prime and is one of the best in the league at his position. Madden's got to get this one corrected.
  • If Madden were to pick the Ravens' kick returner this year, it would be Michael Campanaro with an 89 kick returner rating over Danny Woodhead (82), Daniel (80) and Kenny Bell (79). In real life, Keenan Reynolds is one of the top candidates but he's rated 10th on the team with a 70.
  • Something tells me the uber-confident Mike Wallace (82) isn't going to like that newcomer Jeremy Maclin (83) has a higher overall rating. The next highest-rated receivers are Breshad Perriman (74) and Campanaro (71). With Perriman leading the way in speed (95), there's a big group of receivers tied for the second spot with a 92 (Wallace, Maclin, Kenny Bell and Quincy Adeboyejo).

Ravens Close to Deal With Jeremy Zuttah

Five months after trading center Jeremy Zuttah to the San Francisco 49ers, the Ravens are reportedly trying to sign him back.

The two sides are "close" to striking a deal, according to The Baltimore Sun. Apparently, Zuttah is also considering the Indianapolis Colts.

"The Ravens traded Zuttah, 31, to the 49ers in March in a move that was more about getting bigger and younger at center than creating salary cap space," wrote The Sun's Jeff Zrebiec and Mike Preston. "When word leaked that the Ravens were planning on releasing Zuttah, the 49ers expressed interest in trading for him."

The Ravens moved up 12 spots in the sixth round of the 2016 draft as a result of the trade, but a run of injuries on the offensive line during training camp, along with John Urschel's retirement, has the Ravens turning their interest back to Zuttah, who was cut by the 49ers last week.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley has not practiced this week with an undisclosed injury and left guard Alex Lewis will miss the season with a shoulder injury. Plus, reserve offensive lineman Nico Siragusa suffered a season-ending knee injury during a training camp practice.

"What's unclear is whether Zuttah would be a candidate to be the starting center in place of Jensen or whether the Ravens look at the veteran more as potential depth at the interior offensive line spots," The Sun wrote. "Theoretically, they also could use Zuttah at center and move [Ryan] Jensen to the starting left guard spot."

With Stronger Supporting Cast, Mallett Has Good Shot at Rebound Performance

If you ask former Ravens Head Coach Brian Billick, Ryan Mallett's preseason opener wasn't as bad as many people made it sound.

"Let's remember, the problems with the quarterback position are all but solved with a healthy Joe Flacco. That isn't to minimize the concerns around Mallett, and for what it's worth, his week one outing wasn't anything to sound the alarms over," Billick wrote. "He made some decent plays, and he missed some throws that should have been easy completions, but he is after all, the backup."

That said, we should be able to get a better idea of what Mallett is capable of tonight, and ESPN's Jamison Hensley says he has a "good shot" at a rebound performance. Here's why:

"Mallett gets a stronger supporting cast," wrote Hensley. "Mallett, who continues to fill in for Joe Flacco (back), is looking to bounce back after a rough preseason opener. … Thursday night should be a better evaluation because his top two receivers (Jeremy Maclin and Mike Wallace) are expected to play, along with running back Danny Woodhead."

Players to Watch in Ravens' Second Preseason Game

The Ravens will kick off their second preseason game tonight in Miami, and Zrebiec and WNST's Luke Jones will have their eye on these players:

LB Kamalei Correa: "Lost in the terrific defensive performance last week was the quiet play of Correa, who struggled to get off blocks and made one tackle in 17 defensive snaps. He looks the part in practice, but that needs to translate to games to ease concerns about the 2016 second-round pick replacing Zach Orr. The Ravens are poised to play more dime this year, which should help spare Correa from being exposed in coverage." – Jones

CB Jaylen Hill: "Long-term injuries to Tavon Young and Maurice Canady have opened the door for Hill, who has looked the part as a nickel corner with a good chance to make the roster as a rookie free agent. He's shown good ball skills and reminds you a bit of Young as a 5-foot-10, 178-pound corner who plays bigger than his slight stature. Lardarius Webb appears likely to play the nickel spot, but Hill is definitely in the mix." – Jones

OLB Za'Darius Smith: "[Smith] has had a solid camp as he attempts to solidify his role with the team. The Ravens are deep at outside linebacker after adding rookies Tyus Bowser and Tim Williams to a mix that already includes Smith, Terrell Suggs, Matthew Judon and Albert McClellan. The better Smith plays, the more interest he figures to garner from linebacker-needy teams. The Ravens, though, believe you can never have too many pass rushers." – Zrebiec

CB Marlon Humphrey: "After sitting out the Ravens' preseason opener against the Washington Redskins because of a leg injury, first-round cornerback Marlon Humphrey will make his NFL debut against the Dolphins. Humphrey has been practicing extremely well and carries himself like a veteran. He likely won't start, but Ravens coach John Harbaugh will surely want to get an extended look at the former Alabama standout." – Zrebiec

Quick Hits

  • "Who will take the lead at returner?" asked Hensley. "Tim White was Baltimore's primary returner until the undrafted rookie suffered a season-ending thumb injury in the preseason opener. It looks like the competition will be between Michael Campanaro and Keenan Reynolds. Campanaro averaged 12.6 yards per punt last season, and Reynolds broke a 46-yard punt return." [ESPN]

May 20th 2017 was the best day of my life! More pics coming soon!

A post shared by Jeremy Maclin (@jmac___19) on

  • This is the latest edition of Flacco's commercials. My favorites are his "party fails" and "party poopers" commercials, but his one certainly made me chuckle.
