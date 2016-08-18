Late For Work 8/18: Power Rankings: Ravens Don't Stay Down For Long, So Expect Big Bounce Back

Baltimore has the highest power ranking of any team that lost 10 games or more last season. Of those 10, the Ravens lost a whopping nine by one score.

"I could not be happier to see that there actually are humans who realize the Ravens weren't as bad as its record showed last year," wrote Baltimore Beatdown's Matthew Cohen. "The Ravens had some of the worst luck in the NFL last season. There is no way that the Ravens lose that many close games, and have as much bad luck as it did last year again."

In addition to the close losses, the Ravens also had 20 players land on injured reserved. Among the 20 were some of the most impactful starters on the roster, including quarterback Joe Flacco, outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. and running back Justin Forsett.

While ESPN's No. 12 ranking is encouraging, the Ravens are still considered the third-best team in the AFC North behind the Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 6) and Cincinnati Bengals (No. 7).

I have a feeling, however, Ravens fans will like the team's average ranking. Baltimore relishes the underdog role.

"History says a lower ranking has worked in the Ravens' favor," wrote ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "In 2014, the Ravens were No. 14 in the preseason and advanced to the AFC divisional playoffs."

Below are the 11 teams ESPN ranked ahead of Baltimore:

1) Seattle Seahawks

2) Arizona Cardinals

3) New England Patriots

4) Green Bay Packers

5) Carolina Panthers

6) Pittsburgh Steelers

7) Cincinnati Bengals

8) Denver Broncos

9) Kansas City Chiefs

10) Minnesota Vikings

11) Oakland Raiders

Steve Smith Sr.'s Goal: Upset Opponents' Grandmas For Killing Their Little Boys' Dreams

When players retire from professional sports, they'll often say they knew it was time because the fire was out. They no longer had the drive to grind through another season.

Steve Smith Sr. isn't just known for his fire; he's known for a blazing inferno.

Smith is 37 years old and coming off an Achilles tear, so it was fair for SportsCenter's Scott Van Pelt to ask if that inferno is still burning. Smith eliminated any doubt.

"I'm going to enjoy playing football, and I'm going to enjoy my teammates. But, if you are not on my team, I am not your friend," Smith said.

"So, my goal is when you're my opponent, when your mom or dad or grandma turns on the television and sees me making a play, they will be upset because I killed their little boy's dream."

OK, we'll take that as a "yes," Steve.

Smith participated in this interview before the Ravens announced he passed his physical and would return to practice soon, which is why he is coy about when he'll get back on the football field.