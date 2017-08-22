Late For Work 8/22: Sizing Up Ravens Roster Midway Through Preseason

The injuries to Young and Canady changed the makeup of this group. Jones projects only five corners making make the team, selecting Hill and Price as the two to join the three locks on the roster. Jones was tempted to name Hill a lock. That's how good the rookie free agent has been. Based on how often injuries have taken a toll on this group in the past, you'd think the Ravens would want to carry more than five corners, but "Lardarius Webb and Anthony Levine are slated to play the nickel and dime spots to minimize the need for an extra corner," Jones wrote.

SAFETIES Lock: Eric Weddle, Tony Jefferson, Lardarius Webb, Anthony Levine

Bubble: Chuck Clark

Long shot: Otha Foster

Because of his special-teams prowess, Jones has Clark making the team.

SPECIALISTS

Lock: Sam Koch, Morgan Cox, Justin Tucker

Bubble: None

Long shot: Kenny Allen

Really not much to see here in terms of roster decisions, but Tucker is a massive weapon for the Ravens and will be a major factor in winning games.

17 Players Whose Stock Has Gone Up or Down

The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec looks at whose stock has gone up or down recently:

Stock up 1) RB Buck Allen:Zrebiec said Allen's been the "most effective" back so far.

2) ILB Bam Bradley:He could be this year's version of another undrafted middle linebacker succeeding.3) WR Michael Campanaro:Despite injuries, he's outplayed other candidates for the fifth receiver spot and he's the top punt returner, says Zrebiec.

4) CB Jaylen Hill: From minicamp to training camp to preseason games, Hill hasn't stopped making plays. Zrebiec would be surprised if he didn't make the roster.

5) OL James Hurst: *Playing at three different positions and being one of a few healthy offensive linemen, Zrebiec says Hurst deserves to start somewhere along the line.

*6) OLB Za'Darius Smith: Zrebiec differs from Jones slightly, saying he thinks Smith has played his way onto the team, especially since Williams is developing more slowly.

7) QB Josh Woodrum: His strong play has put him in practice squad consideration, whether with the Ravens or elsewhere.

Stock down 1) CB Brandon Boykin: A "slow start" and undisclosed injury may knock Boykin out of roster contention.

2) ILB Kamalei Correa: Zrebiec calls him the "biggest question mark" on defense and his inconsistency leaves the door open for Patrick Onwuasor.

3) QB Ryan Mallett: "I don't believe Mallett has played as poorly in the preseason games as some have suggested," wrote Zrebiec. "However, I do believe he hasn't been nearly good enough to have much confidence in the offense if starter Joe Flacco isn't ready to start the regular season."

4) WR Chris Moore: Moore's roster spot seems secure, but that's "more because other wide receivers have either struggled or gotten hurt."

5) WR Keenan Reynolds: His transition from college quarterback to NFL receiver is noticeable, but Zrebiec says it still hasn't translated to games.

6) RB Bobby Rainey: Zrebiec sees Rainey as the fifth back on the depth chart, and leapfrogging up two spots will be hard to do.

7) RB Lorenzo Taliaferro: It isn't a "good sign" that the Ravens are experimenting with Ricard at fullback.

8) DE Chris Wormley: The third-round rookie's roster spot seems safe, but Zrebiec puts him behind Brent Urban and Bronson Kaufusi, and as such, may not dress on gamedays.

Za'Darius Smith Is Smiling Again After Down Year

The 2015 fourth-round pick is smiling again after a strong game against the Miami Dolphins, notching two quarterback hits and one tackle in his start.

The Sun's Edward Lee says a smile was hard to come by from Smith during the 2016 season. He was a healthy scratch three times, logging just 20 tackles, and was leapfrogged by Judon. It was a far cry from Smith's rookie year when he flashed with 5.5 sacks.

"It's a learning experience from being that guy to going back down and just being a guy," Smith told Lee. "I went from being a guy with 5½ to a guy with just one, and I let a rookie come in and have more sacks than me. So it wasn't a good year for me, but I have a bigger role this year."

Smith pointed to an ankle injury during the preseason that slowed him down last year, and in retrospect, he may have needed to take more time to recover.

"I didn't want to [take time off] because I was coming off a killer year in my rookie year, and I just wanted to improve and really make a name for myself and have a set spot here on this defense," he said. "But things didn't work out the way I wanted them to. I rushed it. I did, but we can't focus on that.

"Year One was a success, and I had all of the fans behind me. But my second year was a down year, and I started losing sight of things and people started falling off and not being a fan of Z anymore. My whole motivation is, 'You've got to do better than last year.'"