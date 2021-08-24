Late for Work 8/24: Is J.K. Dobbins' 'Quiet Training Camp' Cause for Concern?

Lamar Jackson Ranked Among Best Quarterbacks in Several Skills Categories

ESPN's NFL analysts ranked the top 10 NFL quarterbacks entering the 2021 season in 12 distinct categories, and Lamar Jackson placed high in several areas.

Not surprisingly, Jackson, who holds the single-season rushing record for a quarterback and is the only quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in multiple seasons, was No. 1 in both scrambling and designed-run ability.

"Jackson is mesmerizing with his elusiveness and big-play speed, making NFL defenses have to defend him in a way that they haven't had to defend quarterbacks maybe ever," Louis Riddick wrote.

Field Yates wrote: "Jackson's career is just getting started, but his trajectory as a runner is obvious: He's on his way to becoming the best rushing quarterback of all time. He already ranks 13th in rushing yards just three seasons into his career and could realistically catapult all the way up to fourth by the end of this upcoming season.

"His acceleration mirrors a sports car's; he has uncanny agility, and he slithers past tackles as though defenders have butterfingers. While defensive coaches can work tirelessly all week to devise a plan to slow Jackson down, here's the reality: When it's Jackson versus a defender in open space, he comes out on top."

Jackson was ranked third in toughness.

"No quarterback was contacted on more plays than Jackson last season (180)," Seth Walder wrote. "That was actually substantially higher than the winner of this category, [Josh] Allen, who was contacted 123 times. Going back two seasons, Allen was also contacted the second-most times in 2019 — again behind Jackson."

Jackson was No. 6 in compete level and second-reaction ability. He was ranked No. 7 in pocket presence, and Tim Hasselbeck cited him as a riser to watch in that category.

"Jackson has clearly proven himself to already be one of the best in the league at avoiding pressure by escaping out of the pocket, and his mobility is unmatched," Hasselbeck wrote. "He also possesses a nice ability to throw with people around him, find throwing lanes with adjusted arm angles and create ways to get the ball out of his hand. As Baltimore explores ways to develop him as a passer from inside the pocket, there is room for growth that I would anticipate Jackson meeting."

Jackson received at least one vote in the decision-making and field vision categories, but did not make the top 10 in either. Football Outsiders' Aaron Schatz and Derrik Klassen identified Jackson as the biggest snub in the latter category.

"The Ravens' Lamar Jackson may never get the credit he deserves as a processor, but few handle the quick game the way he does," Schatz and Klassen wrote. "Not only does Jackson excel with general vision and decision-making specifically to that area, but he understands defenders' leverage in such a way that helps him locate the ball away from them, which is the same thing veterans such as [Tom] Brady and (in years past) Philip Rivers get credit for."