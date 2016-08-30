Late For Work 8/30: Perriman's Long-Awaited Debut Here? Flacco's Release 'Scorching Fast'

"Warning for Chicago's Kevin White and Baltimore's Breshad Perriman: You would think one lost season would not torpedo a player's entire career, but the record of first-round wideouts who miss most of their rookie seasons is terrible," King wrote.

Per King, if you include White and Perriman, 25 first-round wideouts played in fewer than 10 games in their rookie seasons. Of the 25, only four eventually had a 1,000-yard season, including Santana Moss, Haywood Jeffires, Mike Quick and Frank Lewis.

The Ravens are intent on making Perriman the fifth to turn his career around. The first step is seeing game action Thursday night.

"Even if Perriman's snaps were limited, he could be utilized in some packages as a downfield threat," wrote CSNMidAtlantic.com's Clifton Brown. "The presence of Perriman could also open up opportunities for other receivers to work underneath."

"The Ravens are expected to start Steve Smith Sr. and Mike Wallace in the Sept. 11 opener against the Buffalo Bills, but Perriman should be either the team's No. 3 or No. 4 receiver," added ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "That's why Baltimore wants to see how his body holds up in a preseason game before relying on him in a regular-season one."

Joe Flacco Getting The Ball Out 'Scorching Fast'

On quarterback Joe Flacco's 17 dropbacks in Saturday's game against the Detroit Lions, he averaged a "scorching" 2.13 seconds before throwing, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF assumed that Flacco was getting rid of the ball so quickly for "self-preservation" reasons coming off ACL surgery, and it wouldn't be surprising if that played a role in it. But a quicker-strike offense has been the strategy all summer, and King picked up on it when he was in town for a Ravens training camp practice on Aug. 2.

"Team insiders say that Flacco has been throwing the ball quicker and, even more than usual, releasing it before wideouts have turned their eyes back toward the quarterback at the top of their routes," King wrote four weeks ago. "Because the Ravens have simplified their playbook this year, Flacco says there are fewer options for a receiver, making it easier for both ends of the connection to know what's happening when they step to the line of scrimmage."

Wide receiver Kamar Aiken talked about the benefits of making quicker throws. He said the goal is to work faster than the defense has time to adjust, allowing the receivers to get the ball quicker and hopefully get more yards after the catch.

With this style of play, it's even more important that the timing between Flacco and his targets be in sync.

"He's definitely been putting it in spots and trusting us to get there," Aiken told King.

Ravens Have A Tough Call Between John Urschel And Alex Lewis

When Harbaugh was asked whether rookie Alex Lewis has played well enough to unseat injured John Urschel for the starting left guard job, the head coach took a deep breath while he thought about it.

"That's a great question," he said. "We probably are considering that right now, but we haven't had that discussion yet, just because John hasn't been out there. That is something we have to consider."

Brown noted that Urschel could return to practice soon from his "contusion" because the reporter saw Urschel working post-practice with Offensive Line Coach Juan Castillo.

The quicker Urschel returns the better, if he wants to hold off Lewis for the starting job.

"Even if Urschel starts the season, Lewis is showing that at worst, he can be a reliable backup," wrote Brown. "The coaching staff believes Lewis will be an NFL starter one day. It remains to be seen if that day will be Week 1 against the Bills."

Ravens Reunion With Paul Kruger Unlikely

Upon hearing the Cleveland Browns released former Ravens outside linebacker Paul Kruger, many fans took to social media asking whether he could return to the team that selected him in the second round of the 2009 draft.

"I wouldn't completely rule it out because Kruger was a solid player and citizen with the Ravens and they're always looking to upgrade their pass rush," wrote The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec. "However, I don't think it makes much sense."