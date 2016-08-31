Late For Work 8/31: Final Ravens 53-Man Roster Predictions

You'll notice that Hensley didn't have any undrafted rookies making his squad. It's not surprising. Not many people do in this year's Ravens roster projections.

After Tuesday's first round of cuts, there are four candidates remaining in outside linebacker Victor Ochi,* *inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor, defensive tackle Michael Pierce and center Matt Skura.

"I wouldn't say any of them are favorites to be on the roster past Saturday's final cuts," wrote The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec.

"Pass rusher Victor Ochi started training camp as the most likely undrafted rookie to make the team. However, he hasn't played much in the preseason and the Ravens have so many outside linebackers ahead of him on the depth chart."

Kamalei Correa Quietly Working To Improve

What a difference a couple of weeks make.

Second-round rookie Kamalei Correa had taken Organized Team Activities and the start of training camp by storm, playing several positions on defense. He even threatened to win the job next to C.J. Mosley over Zachary Orr.

But ever since his practice scuffles with Pitta that contributed to the tight end breaking his finger, perhaps coincidently, Correa has been much quieter. He has logged one tackle in three preseason games in limited playing time.

Correa told The Baltimore Sun's Edward Lee that he is still trying to make the transition from Boise State to the NFL.

"It's really been a humbling experience just knowing that you're not as good as most people who have been playing in the NFL for a while," Correa said. "So it's really been very humbling. I just have to keep improving and keep getting better each and every day.

"It's way more difficult from a talent level and an intelligence level. The game is going at a million miles an hour – way faster than college. But it's exciting to know how much better you really can become and I'm willing to accept that challenge."

Correa hasn't had a specific role on defense, playing both inside and SAM linebacker. He doesn't mind that, however, trying to contribute wherever he can, including on special teams.

"I'm a rookie. So I'm just going to do what's asked of me this year – whether that's asked to be a defensive player or a special-teams player," he told Lee. "What if they throw me on offense for some crazy stuff? I'm just going to do what's asked of me and if that is me playing on defense with a lot more snaps, then I'm willing to accept the challenge."

Saints To Play Their Starters Through First Quarter

Saints Head Coach Sean Payton plans to play his starters in the first quarter of Thursday's preseason game against the Ravens. That means some of Baltimore's backups will get quite the test because Harbaugh said he'll follow a typical plan for the finale.

Per ESPN's Mike Triplett, it sounds like starting quarterback Drew Brees will even play despite not doing so in the finale since 2006. That's a* *decade, folks.

"Doesn't matter to me, football is football, a game's a game," Brees said, adding that he doesn't know exactly how much he'll play, but the mindset has been all week that he will.

"That shows how eager [the] Saints are to get some momentum going after a sloppy 0-3 start to this preseason," wrote Triplett.

Who Will Be The Starting Tight End?

As mentioned above, the decision on who makes the team among the tight ends was made easier by Watson's season-ending Achilles tear. But losing him won't be easy.

"That's going to be really tough on us," Flacco said Saturday.

It opened up another question: Who will be the starter?

"The one who can stay healthy," wrote Hensley. "Pitta, Gillmore and Williams have all made their marks with the Ravens. They all can be the No. 1 tight end, and they would likely split snaps and targets if they can avoid issues that have sidelined them in the past.

"Pitta, Gillmore and Williams all dealt with injuries last season and missed a chunk of training camp this year. The hope is all of them will be ready for the Sept. 11 opener against the Buffalo Bills, but they have to prove they can stay on the field."