Late For Work 8/5: What's The Longest Field Goal Justin Tucker Can Hit? Answer Is Jaw Dropping

Chances These Six Ravens Become Hall Of Famers

There are typically 45-50 Hall of Famers playing at one time in the NFL, according to ESPN's* *Bill Barnwell.

So, Barnwell took on the task of identifying the handful of potential Hall of Famers of the thousands of players on all 32 teams' rosters today.

Here are his projections for Baltimore:

Joe Flacco: 1-10 percent chance

"Flacco put together one of the most incredible postseason runs ever in leading Baltimore to a Super Bowl victory, but he has been stagnant as a passer since. Now, if he did that again ..."

Elvis Dumervil: 1-10 percent chance"Dumervil's career includes two 17-sack seasons, but with 96 sacks by the age of 32, it's hard to see him getting into the 130-or-so range, at which point his candidacy would be a lot stronger."

Marshal Yanda: 1-10 percent chance"Yanda might be the best guard in football and has made five straight Pro Bowls and two first-team All-Pro appearances, but Alan Faneca had nine Pro Bowls and six first-team All-Pro appearances and just missed out on Canton. Even if Faneca eventually gets in, you can see how high the bar is for guards."

Eric Weddle: 1-10 percent chance"Weddle suffers from playing in a conference with Ed Reed and Troy Polamalu for most of his career (he only has three Pro Bowl nods through age 30)."

Terrell Suggs: 30 percent chance"Suggs is an interesting case. … He doesn't have the sort of steady double-digit sack totals you might look for from a star edge rusher, but Suggs' best year (2011) came while J.J. Watt had just emerged from his alien womb and earned Suggs a Defensive Player of the Year nod, which looks great on a Hall of Fame résumé. Being part of a historically famous defense helps. Suggs has 106.5 sacks, which is 24th all time, but he probably needs to get to the 130 range to guarantee his enshrinement. That will be tough on two torn Achilles."