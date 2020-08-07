Late for Work 8/7: Ravens Defense Ranked No. 1 Entering 2020

The 2007 New England Patriots are the only team to go 16-0 since the NFL expanded to a 16-game regular season in 1978. The only other team to go undefeated in the Super Bowl era is the 1972 Miami Dolphins, who were 14-0 in the regular season and went on to win the Super Bowl to finish 17-0.

Phil Simms: Ravens Don't Need Antonio Brown

NFL analyst Phil Simms weighed in on whether a Super Bowl contender such as the Ravens or San Francisco 49ers should sign All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown, and he said the risk is not worth the potential reward.

"I think both of those teams do not need him," Simms said on his son Chris Simms' podcast. "They've got enough talent at that position and the football team overall. I don't know if he can add to the team. He just maybe takes away from other guys, and you've got guys that are growing and getting better. I don't think he fits either team in many, many ways.

"I think we've seen he's got to be a central part of your offense, otherwise he just can't handle it. If I was the general manager or the coach [of the Ravens and 49ers], I would not entertain the thoughts of Antonio Brown."

Brown has been linked to the Ravens this offseason after working out with his cousin, Marquise Brown, and Jackson, who said he hopes the team signs the veteran. Brown also tweeted a picture of himself in a Ravens uniform.