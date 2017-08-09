Late For Work 8/9: Steve Bisciotti Teasing Joe Flacco Suggests Injury Isn't Too Serious

"Flacco has already missed nearly two weeks of practice, which is substantial for an offense that was tweaked in the offseason," wrote WNST's Luke Jones. "He also hasn't been able to build much rapport with Jeremy Maclin. The lost time isn't insurmountable, but it certainly sets up for some early-season growing pains."

Here are some other notes from Bisciotti and Flacco's interviews with SiriusXM NFL Radio.

- The offensive line tinkering isn't over. The unit features talented young players in Ronnie Stanley and Alex Lewis, along with perennial Pro Bowler Marshal Yanda. Bisciotti said he's "really happy" about the Austin Howard signing. "Nine out of 10 analysts would say the [offensive line] is our weak spot, and it is, but we really like our offensive line coach. We think he's doing a good job with some of these guys. And things will shake out. We have a month to go and some of these guys are going to emerge and we're going to be watching every other preseason game to see who they try to sneak on their practice squad. They do it to us. We do it to them." Added Flacco: "I think the biggest thing is that we've gotten rid of Jeremy Zuttah and just replacing him."

- Flacco thinks the running game is going to be "a lot better."He said, "I think bringing in Greg Roman, I think we're going to do some good things in the running game. I think our linemen are going to like what we're doing. I think our running backs are going to work well off of what they're doing. We got a good group of guys. I think Danny [Woodhead] is going to help out with mismatches in the passing game and he's going to be good at a handful of runs for us. I'm excited about that. We needed to run the ball a little bit better and I think we're going to."

- Bisciotti feels "lucky" to have John Harbaugh as his head coach. The owner was asked whether he will get in front of the team to help deliver a "Ravens tradition" message for all the new players that are still learning the culture. "No, I'd probably feel more compelled to do that if I felt I was augmenting John. If John asked me to do it, I would. But that tradition lies in John Harbaugh now in his 10th year. I like the message that he brings. He does not talk like a guy who has been here 10 years. It's amazing how he tends to rejuvenate himself and his message. I'm lucky to have a leader like him."

- Bisciotti "can't stand" not being able to put pressure on the quarterback and thinks the offseason moves will fix that problem."I know we had some question marks on offense, but I think what was understated was the 31 sacks last year," Bisciotti said. "It was the lowest in the history of the Ravens, and I can't stand not putting pressure on a quarterback. To me, without that, it's like a slow death." So, the team focused on adding defensive players that could fix that. He specifically said third-round defensive end Chris Wormley has pass-rush ability. And with Tim Williams and Tyus Bowser on the edge, he said the Ravens can move Matthew Judon around and you don't have to take "a big boy" like him off the field. He's also excited about Kamalei Correa's ability to get after the quarterback even from the inside linebacker position, and compared him to Bart Scott in terms of flying to the football.

- It's not all doom and gloom. Bisciotti was reminded that there could potentially be 11 new starters this year, which is half of the lineup. The owner said that while that sounds like a lot, the team wasn't "searching" for who might fill most of those spots. Many open starting positions already had players in waiting that were already groomed to take over. One example he pointed to is Correa, who the team thought might start last year, but Zachary Orr came out of nowhere and beat him. As such, Bisciotti said they are only searching for around three new starters. "So, it's not all doom and gloom," he said.

