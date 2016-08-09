Late For Work 8/9: Will Joe Flacco Play In Preseason Opener? His Targets Are Dwindling

Meanwhile, keep your eye on a wide receiver that has stood out for multiple years in training camp, but hasn't gotten much opportunity during the regular season.

"Jeremy Butler is one of few wide receivers who has been able to stay on the field throughout training camp, and he's certainly benefited from the increased repetitions," wrote Zrebiec. "Working primarily with the starters, Butler beat Sheldon Price to make a diving touchdown catch in one-on-one drills. He then skied over two defensive backs to make another touchdown catch later in practice.

"Butler's chances of making the team improve by the day."

Undrafted Rookie Sam Brown Feels 'Real Bad' For Hard Hit On Daniel Brown

It has been dubbed the hardest hit of training camp. And the scariest moment, too.

During Monday's morning practice, undrafted rookie Sam Brown hit tight end Daniel Brown so hard in the head/neck area that Daniel Brown stayed on the ground for a few minutes and "seemed woozy" as he walked off the field, per The Baltimore Sun's Don Markus.

Markus caught up with Sam Brown after practice, and the rookie felt remorse for the dangerous, but unintentional, hit.

"In order for me to go for an interception, I had to go through the receiver it was [being] thrown to and his defender," Sam Brown said. "Everything happened so fast and late, I basically had a split second to go for the ball, protect myself. Either way, if I had went for the ball, we would have collided.

"Obviously I had seen him, but he never saw me at all. I was able to brace for it but he wasn't. No intent at all to hit him. I feel bad, I feel real bad. No intent to do that to my teammate. Next time at the last second I could try to get out of the way. I didn't think bracing would do that much [harm]. You live and you learn. I know for next time. … Coach Harbaugh was speaking to him. I went up to apologize, but I don't think he even noticed that I came up. [He] was still going through the situation with the injury. Yeah man, it was a complete accident."

Cleveland Browns Name RGIII Starting Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns have officially declared their starting quarterback for the 2016 season, and it's Robert Griffin III.

Griffin signed with the AFC North opponent in March and has been competing with Josh McCown, Austin Davis and rookie Cody Kessler for the starting gig.