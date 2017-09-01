Late For Work 9/1: 11 Quick-Hit Opinions as Ravens Wrap Up Preseason

6) Carl Davis' impressive night, which included a BIG GUY interception nearly returned for a touchdown, only reminded everyone that making roster decisions along the defensive line will be difficult, says Press Box's Bo Smolka. There was talk of Davis being on the roster bubble, but he did everything he could to get on the right side of that. "Carl Davis, Patrick Ricard and Willie Henry are all capable NFL linemen, but could be caught up in a roster crunch if the Ravens opt to keep just seven linemen," Smolka wrote. "The Ravens may also opt to keep all eight at the expense of a position that isn't as deep." Meanwhile, Henry also flashed by applying pressure in the pocket, but committed his fifth penalty of the preseason last night. "His talent makes him worthy of the 53-man roster, but that lack of discipline quickly lands you in the coaching staff's doghouse," wrote Jones.