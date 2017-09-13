Late For Work 9/13: Danny Woodhead Out 4-8 Weeks; An Intriguing Idea to Replace Him

"Hopefully, we have some guys that can step up and hit some plays," Flacco said. "Mike Campanaro is one of those quick little guys that can do stuff inside."

The Ravens haven't lined Campanaro up in the backfield as a running back before, as the wide receiver has mostly lined up in the slot during his career and has also been used on jet sweeps from time to time.

You'd have to wonder if putting him in the backfield would signal to opposing defenses that there's not a real threat of actually running the ball, but he did play running back in high school. And he certainly makes sense as a pass catcher. Like Woodhead, Campanaro is shifty and can make people miss in small spaces.

Campanaro didn't play much on offense Sunday, only seeing 13 snaps of 66 (not including five on special teams). With Mike Wallace, Jeremy Maclin and Breshad Perriman being the top three receivers, using Campanaro in a Woodhead-like role would get him on the field more.

"The former River Hill standout is slippery and quick and has good hands. Flacco trusts him," wrote The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec. "As long as Campanaro stays healthy, he certainly figures to get an opportunity to fill part of Woodhead's role. Whether the coaching staff would line up Campanaro in the backfield, though, is unclear.

"At some point, the Ravens will have to add a back, but they might feel they can get by for a couple of weeks relying on West, Allen and Campanaro to a lesser degree. It's certainly an option if their roster is stretched thin in other places."

If and when Baltimore does decide to add another back, the most obvious place to look is the practice squad, where the Ravens added Jeremy Langford and Alex Collins just before the season started.

Langford had a strong rookie season with the Bears, rushing for 587 yards and six touchdowns and added 279 receiving yards and a touchdown. An ankle injury last year and the emergence of other backs knocked him down the depth chart and led to his release. Collins was a Seattle Seahawks 2016 fifth-round pick* *who rushed for 125 yards last year, and Zrebiec said other teams tried to entice him to their practice squads but he chose the Ravens.

"Langford and Collins aren't exact fits for the pass-catching role Woodhead figured to occupy," Zrebiec wrote. "However, either player would certainly provide more gameday depth at the position and would be a capable roster replacement."

Another option to help replace Woodhead is to look outside the organization. The running back position always seems to be one where there is more supply than demand, says Zrebiec.

"Whether it's signing a free agent, making a trade or plucking a back off another team's practice squad, there are plenty of options for the Ravens," Zrebiec wrote. "It seems more likely that they promote Langford or Collins than go outside the organization for a solution, but they've been monitoring the running back situation with several teams in the NFL, so they know what's out there and available. An outside addition shouldn't be ruled out."

And for those that are asking … sorry, but Kenneth Dixon and Taquan Mizzell, who both have pass-catching ability, are not on that list. Dixon was placed on injured reserve at the final cutdown so he's not eligible to return. Mizzell was signed to the Bears' active roster before the Ravens could add him to the practice squad. Oh, and Zrebiec doesn't see an Adrian Peterson trade happening, even though the idea has been stirring around social media.

