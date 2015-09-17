Late For Work 9/17: Breshad Perriman Expected Back In October, Mark Clayton Has Some Advice

Not only is Babin happy to get more opportunities to get after quarterbacks, but he is happy to do it with the Ravens who have a rich defensive history – not to mention the playoff history. Babin has never been to the playoffs in his previous 11 seasons in the NFL.

"I don't think I could have drawn it up any better," said Babin after his first Ravens practice yesterday. "I've admired how they play, the style they play, just everything about them. To be a part of this defense, it's really special to me.

"I was blown away by every aspect of how this organization goes about preparing for winning on Sunday."

Ravens Hope $1 Million In Extended Stays Results In Wins

Head Coach John Harbaugh is trying a different approach this year, investing in extended stays in Philadelphia (joint training camp practices), San Jose (between Broncos and Raiders games) and Phoenix (between 49ers and Cardinals games).

According to ESPN's Jamison Hensley, the Ravens will have spent over $1 million on these extended stays, hoping to avoid exhaustion that comes with multiple West Coast trips.

"That commitment to get back to the Super Bowl is evident based on a hefty investment that's designed to give them an advantage," wrote Hensley. "This money allows the Ravens to avoid taking a cross-country flight to Baltimore and then turn around four days later to board another six-hour flight back. It also provides more time for team bonding, because this becomes another training camp where players room together and eat together at the hotel."

It took more than two months for the Ravens to find facilities that could house 150 members of the Ravens football team and staff. The team rented hot and cold tubs, airlifted football equipment, and turned a hotel into a locker room and meeting rooms.

The Ravens open the season with a brutal five of seven games on the road, but the more Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun thinks about it, the more he likes the timing.

"I think the timing of this whole staying on the West Coast thing was perfect for the Ravens," Zrebiec wrote. "They didn't have to come home and hear for days about the loss of Suggs and a game that they should have won. They are insulated a little bit out here on the West Coast, able to go about their business with few distractions.

"That's just the way Harbaugh likes it. They can spend plenty of time together bonding and fostering an 'us against the world' mentality."

Monroe Not Practicing A 'Big Concern'

Starting left tackle Eugene Monroe did not practice Wednesday after he sustained a concussion against the Broncos Sunday.