Late For Work 9/22: Any Potential Ravens Trades At Running Back Or Cornerback?

While there's an age gap between the two, they do have one thing in common – durability.

As durable as Flacco has been, he doesn't come close to Favre's NFL-record 297 consecutive regular-season games for a quarterback. Flacco's consecutive games streak was snapped last season at 122.

"Shoot man, I was hoping I could chase Brett down," Flacco said Tuesday on Favre's radio show on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

"Well, you could start over," the three-time NFL MVP quipped back.

"Yeah, I got to start all over and I have to play like 28 years now," Flacco said.

Well, not quite 28 years, but about 18.5 years. That's not going to happen, which is why Flacco's season-ending knee injury last year gave him an even greater respect for what Favre accomplished.

"It's unbelievable because even when you don't have anything huge, you're dealing with stuff on a weekly basis," Flacco told Favre. "Just the consistency of it – to go out there and, no matter what, show up and get ready on Sunday is a big deal. Not even physically, but mentally that's such a huge accomplishment, especially in this game. Anything can happen at any time. … It's a mental grind too. You have to be on top of your game every single day. To be able to do it for 20 years is insane. I think we have to be a little bit crazy."

"Sometimes I just didn't want to do it," Favre admitted. "It was like, 'I don't feel like being Brett Favre at practice today,' or going to press conferences or doing radio shows. There's a lot of the stuff, and everyone just thinks of the physical aspect of it."

Brian Billick Reminded How Cold-Hearted Coaching Profession Can Be

Former Ravens Head Coach Brian Billick was introspective this week after the passing of Ravens' long-time Defensive Line Coach Clarence Brooks, who Billick initially hired in Baltimore, and the firing of Bills Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman, who Billick brought on as a Ravens offensive line assistant in 2006-2007.

"I was reminded this week … of how tenuous and hard-hearted the coaching profession can be," Billick wrote.

He took readers inside the "obsessive" world of coaching, which he said can be both fiercely loyal and incredibly cold-blooded. It's a results business that demands wins. Because of that, coaches find themselves having to quickly move on from tragedy or fire a friend.

"When I took over the play-calling duties in the middle of the 2006 season, having to fire a friend [Jim Fassel] in the process, I felt like I had no choice – I knew I would lose the team if I didn't," Billick wrote. "No players had come to me, nor had any other coaches, but I knew it was not a healthy situation, and we were losing the players day by day. Once we had the success later that season, as a team and as an offense, I felt as though I was boxed into retaining the duties, which ultimately led to my firing after the following season. Instead of being ripped for 16 wins or losses over the course of the next season, I was being scrutinized for 1,200 calls. Every pass should have been a run, every run should have been a pass.

"… In the end, you have to remember that this game is a zero-sum world. For every win, there's a corresponding loss. Every week in the NFL, someone gets closer to losing their job. And learning to live with that uncertainty makes you even more obsessive."

Billick goes on …

"There's less than seven full days to prepare for the next game, and you become pensive, thinking about the new set of challenges, the injuries you may be dealing with, the play designs that didn't work, the opponents' strengths and the opposing coaching staff's tendencies. You go back to work," he writes.

"That's what the staff did in both Baltimore and Buffalo, after grieving the loss of Brooks and saying their good-byes to Roman. That's what coaches do. We'll tell you that the game doesn't allow anything else. While that's true, it's also true that we are obsessively devoted to the game, and don't know any other way."