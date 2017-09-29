Late For Work 9/28: 42 Ravens-Steelers Expert Picks for a Game With Massive Division Implications

Le'Veon Bell: 'I Haven't Been That Special Player'

With Williams' status in doubt Sunday, the Ravens would sure like to see Bell continue his slow start to the season.

In 2016, Bell was the league's second-most productive back averaging of 105.7 rushing yards per game. Bell has yet to hit the century mark in any of the first three games this year.

"I haven't been that special player yet," said Bell, per ESPN. "I've kind of been just playing football. I've got to go out there and be that special player I know I can be. I just haven't made the plays yet necessary for my team to get the job done."

Bell missed all of training camp and the preseason because of a contract dispute (he ended up signing a one-year franchise tag despite wanting a large long-term deal), and his absence may be contributing to his slow start. The Ravens hope they aren't the team that allows him to return to form.

"I think I'm just as explosive as I've always been," Bell said. "Just so far I've been close to breaking a couple of runs, close to breaking a couple of catches; it just hasn't happened yet."

Biggest Key to the Game: No More Picks for Joe Flacco

Of all the different aspects that have been analyzed for this critical division game, it's not surprising that the quarterback play might be the most important.

That's especially true for Joe Flacco, who has the NFL's longest current streak of throwing at least one interception in a game. Flacco has thrown at least one pick in nine consecutive games. The Broncos' Trevor Siemian is second, throwing a pick in his last six games.

"If you're playing the odds, the biggest key to downing the Steelers is quarterback Joe Flacco ending the NFL's longest current interception streak," writes ESPN. "In many ways, Flacco is in training camp or preseason mode for the first four weeks of the regular season [after sitting out with a back injury]."

Per ESPN, the Ravens are 48-13 (.786) when Flacco avoids throwing an interception, but are 37-43 (.462) when he does get picked.