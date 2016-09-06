Late For Work 9/6: Keep Calm And Trust Ozzie Newsome

Josh Johnson Lands A Job With Giants

After a strong training camp and preseason, the Ravens didn't have room for quarterback Josh Johnson on their 53-man roster, but he did find a new home.

Johnson signed with the New York Giants just two days after being cut by Baltimore.

The 30-year-old journeyman made the competition with Ryan Mallett for the backup role to Joe Flacco interesting all summer. Johnson finished the preseason going 41-for-57 for 365 yards and a score. He added 18 carries for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

The Ravens kept just two quarterbacks for the seventh consecutive year, but Johnson made the Giants' squad as the third signal caller behind Eli Manning and Ryan Nassib. Per NJ.com, Johnson was signed in order to push Nassib, who has struggled this summer.

"We're going to give Ryan (Nassib) a little bit of competition with Josh (Johnson). He's a good player. He's been around the block," Head Coach Ben McAdoo said. "It'll bring out the best in both of them."

Victor Ochi Fails Physical, Not Signed By Jets After All

Undrafted rookie Victor Ochi didn't sign with the New York Jets practice squad after all. At least, not yet.

Apparently, the team's public relations department made an error by announcing Ochi's signing.

"The team's public-relations department admitted it made a clerical error Sunday when it announced via its official website that the former Stony Brook and Ravens edge rusher had been signed to the practice squad," wrote Kimberley Martin of Newsday. "Ochi visited the Jets' facility but did not sign, the PR department clarified.

"On Monday, a source said the Jets were unaware that Ochi injured his shoulder in Baltimore's final preseason game because the Ravens waived him Saturday without an injury designation. As a result, the Jets assumed they were signing a healthy player, but the former Seawolves star failed his physical during his visit."

Per the report, Ochi's injury isn't considered serious and should only sideline him for a week or two. The team still plans on signing him to the practice squad once he's fully healed.

Ronnie Stanley Named To Mel Kiper's Preseason All-Rookie Team

It comes as no surprise that Ravens rookie left tackle Ronnie Stanley was named to ESPN Mel Kiper's preseason All-Rookie team.

"Stanley was drafted with the full intention that he'd be able to take over at left tackle right away," wrote Kiper. "He'll have his struggles, but the potential is there."

The No. 6 overall pick and first tackle taken off the board in 2016 finished the preseason as the highest-graded rookie tackle by Pro Football Focus after not allowing a sack or quarterback pressure in 48 snaps.

"There was some debate on draft day, when the Ravens chose Stanley over Laremy Tunsil with the No. 6 overall pick," wrote Hensley. "Tunsil is starting at left guard for the Miami Dolphins, who are going with Branden Albert at left tackle. After a slow start, Tunsil didn't allow a quarterback pressure in the preseason and made Kiper's All-Rookie team as a guard."

Benjamin Watson Praised For His Post On Colin Kaepernick And National Anthem

Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson is well-known for his thoughtful and inspiring posts whenever the nation is facing controversy and divide. His theme always seems to be unity while respecting everyone's differing points of view.