Late For Work 9/8: Will Ravens Open With a Win in Cincinnati? 41 Game Predictions

The Cleveland Browns cut the former Ravens quarterback just four days after they claimed him off waivers. If he clears waivers this time around, that means he'll be on the street and free to sign with any team.

Ravens fans wouldn't hate it if Baltimore re-signed Woodrum, 24, after they fell in love with him during the preseason. Woodrum opened eyes by going 25-of-36 for 321 yards and two touchdowns and adding a pair of rushing scores during four preseason games.

Woodrum's popularity soared even higher with his class-act, blue-collar postgame press conference after a stellar performance against Miami. He came across as humble, hungry and likable. He also shared that his inspiration comes from his brother, who has Down Syndrome and won two gold medals in the 2010 Special Olympics.

Woodrum's first two performances were strong enough that Head Coach John Harbaugh gave him a chance to show what he could do with the starters in the third preseason game. It wasn't enough to unseat Ryan Mallett as the primary backup, but many thought it would be enough to get a coveted spot on the 10-man practice squad.

The Browns got in the way of that possibility, but the opportunity is now available again. Harbaugh was asked Wednesday whether the Ravens will sign a quarterback to the practice squad.

"Not this week," he replied.

What about next week, or the week after?

"The Ravens certainly could revisit the situation in the near future," wrote The Sun's Jeff Zrebiec. "As long as Joe Flacco and Ryan Mallett are healthy, the Ravens don't seem likely to carry three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. However, they may decide that Woodrum is worth carrying on the practice squad."

Browns and Bengals Losing Players Ahead of Ravens Matchups

While Baltimore is seeing a host of injured players return to the field, its first two opponents are losing key pieces. And their absences should make a world of difference as the Ravens' offensive line tries to protect its franchise quarterback and his rehabbed back.

Cincinnati will welcome the Ravens without linebacker Vontaze Burfict or cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones due to suspensions. Rookie wide receiver John Ross' status is in question with a knee injury, but he did practice Thursday.