Late for Work: Pundits' Predictions for Ravens-Bengals AFC North Slugfest

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec: "Admittedly, I have no feel for this Ravens team at this point. Part of that is because of the weekly mystery about the health status of Jackson. However, even if Jackson plays Sunday, I'd have to think he'll be pretty rusty after sitting out more than two weeks. That would make the Ravens ill-equipped to keep up with the Bengals' offense. I think the Ravens will have a hard time stopping a fresh and healthy Bengals team and Cincinnati will win."

The Bengals have the edge.

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr.: "I like the place the Bengals are headed into this game. They have all their stars fully healthy and coming off the bye week. They are still a flawed team, but this feels like a week they put it together, especially if Jackson can't go or is limited in his mobility. Baltimore could run a toss to Derrick Henry on repeat and probably rack up 27 points, but the signs point to Joe Burrow enjoying a win on Sunday."

Divergent historical trends regarding Jackson make this one tough to call.

CBS Sports’ John Breech: "Jackson has historically played well against the Bengals, but he also tends to play differently when he's coming off an injury. Just look at last year: After missing three games with a hamstring injury, he was never really the same after that. That doesn't mean he's going to struggle if he plays on Sunday, but it does mean that it's hard to predict how he might look."

The Bengals are well-equipped to slow down the Ravens' potent running game.

NFL.com's Gennaro Filice: "The last time we saw these Bengals, they were gashed on the ground, with Malik Willis, Ollie Gordon II and the Dolphins rolling up 217 rushing yards to drop Cincy's run D from eighth to 23rd (small sample sizes = big swings). But after a week of rest and review on the bye, the Bengals should be ready to put their best foot forward in Baltimore. Shoot, they better be. Despite Lamar Jackson's absence for the past two and a half games, the Ravens still rank third in the league in rushing. Jackson returned to the practice field in a limited capacity on Wednesday, opening the possibility that he could be back in the starting lineup on Sunday. But even if it's Tyler Huntley, Baltimore can still pound the rock with Derrick Henry. I just believe Dexter Lawrence and Co. are ready to pound back."

On the other hand, perhaps the Bengals are ill-equipped to slow down the Ravens' potent running game.

Russell Street Report’s Tony Lombardi: "Cleveland held Henry to a season-low 58 yards [last week]. Don't overreact. Cincinnati has allowed 155 rushing yards a game over its last three, mostly on the perimeter. Stretch them and make the linebackers run sideline to sideline. Henry needs 111 yards to pass Jerome Bettis for eighth all-time. Sunday seems like a good day to do it."

The Ravens win a close one.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport: "Lamar Jackson's ankle injury leaves his availability uncertain, but even if he sits, the Ravens are the pick here. Cincinnati had an extra week to prepare, but Zac Taylor's record as head coach off a bye (3-4) isn't great, largely because the Bengals regularly get road trips like this coming out of the off week. His road record is worse. The Ravens get after Joe Burrow, lean on Derrick Henry and win by a field goal."

The Ravens' pass rush could play a major role in the outcome.