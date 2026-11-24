Jeff Zrebiec Looks at Whether Ravens Should Pursue Daniel Jones

With the Ravens reportedly making an offer for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones ahead of the trade deadline earlier this month, the question is whether they still have interest in Jones now that he's available.

Jones, who was released by the Colts last week, cleared waivers and is officially a free agent.

When Head Coach Jesse Minter was asked by The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec on Monday if he was "OK" with his quarterback room or if the team could potentially pursue Jones, Minter replied: "Yes, I'm OK with the quarterback room. [I'm] not going to speculate on other players."

Zrebiec said there is a case to be made both for and against the Ravens signing Jones.

"From an on-field standpoint, it doesn't really make sense for the Ravens to add Jones," Zrebiec wrote. "They already acquired Jacoby Brissett, and despite him playing reasonably well, they've lost both of his starts and are essentially playing out the string. Unless you think Jones can lead you to wins in your final six games, which it will probably take for the Ravens to make the postseason, then why bother?