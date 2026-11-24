Tight end Mark Andrews' resume is undeniable.
A staple of the Ravens for nearly a decade, the three-time Pro Bowler is the franchise's all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. He's been two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson's security blanket ever since they were drafted by the Ravens in 2018.
While Andrews is still a key contributor, his production has dipped in recent years and he'll be 32 at the start of next season.
ESPN’s Bill Barnwell included Andrews, who signed a three-year extension reportedly worth $39 million last year, on his list of players with the most to gain or lose over the remainder of the 2026 season.
"Andrews is due $9.1 million in 2027, $5 million of which is already guaranteed," Barnwell wrote. "The Ravens signed that deal with the expectation that Andrews would be on the roster next year, and while he could credibly be the TE2 while making $9 million, I'm not sure they can run things back with this version of his game as the primary receiving tight end in the lineup. Andrews has been an important receiver in this offense for nearly a decade, but he'll need to show signs of a turnaround for the Ravens to keep giving him valuable snaps in the slot or as a focal point of the passing attack next season."
Andrews showed that he can still be a difference-maker against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10 when he led the Ravens in receptions (eight on eight targets) and receiving yards (82).
It was revealed that Andrews had been playing with a broken hand since the Ravens' Week 3 contest in Brazil. Despite the injury, Andrews never missed a game and was a full participant at practice throughout.
It's a testament to Andrews' toughness and dedication and illustrates why his value to the Ravens goes beyond his stats. He's a leader and consummate pro.
Jeff Zrebiec Looks at Whether Ravens Should Pursue Daniel Jones
With the Ravens reportedly making an offer for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones ahead of the trade deadline earlier this month, the question is whether they still have interest in Jones now that he's available.
Jones, who was released by the Colts last week, cleared waivers and is officially a free agent.
When Head Coach Jesse Minter was asked by The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec on Monday if he was "OK" with his quarterback room or if the team could potentially pursue Jones, Minter replied: "Yes, I'm OK with the quarterback room. [I'm] not going to speculate on other players."
Zrebiec said there is a case to be made both for and against the Ravens signing Jones.
"From an on-field standpoint, it doesn't really make sense for the Ravens to add Jones," Zrebiec wrote. "They already acquired Jacoby Brissett, and despite him playing reasonably well, they've lost both of his starts and are essentially playing out the string. Unless you think Jones can lead you to wins in your final six games, which it will probably take for the Ravens to make the postseason, then why bother?
"However, here are two reasons the Ravens shouldn't be counted out. For one, nobody plays the compensatory draft pick game as aggressively as the Ravens. If Jones finishes the season on their roster, the Ravens would be eligible for a compensatory pick if he signs elsewhere in free agency. Two, the Ravens would be wise to at least start lining up 'bridge' quarterback or top backup options given Lamar Jackson's uncertain contract status going forward. Getting Jones in the system now could help them if they want to re-sign him as a Band-Aid or a high-caliber backup this offseason."
T.J. Tampa, Devontez Walker Make PFF's Team of the Week
Cornerback T.J. Tampa and wide receiver Devontez Walker got opportunities to make an impact in Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, and they made the most of them.
For their efforts, the 2024 fourth-round picks were named to Pro Football Focus’ Team of the Week. Walker, who returned a kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown, made the team as a returner.
With Marlon Humphrey deactivated for the game, Tampa played 40 defensive snaps and led the unit with a 90.5 PFF grade. He made an interception in the end zone and broke up another pass that could've been a touchdown.
Walker played nine offensive snaps and received the offense's highest grade (90.6). He had a 34-yard catch on his lone target.
Minter said both players earned themselves more opportunities.
"When you get an opportunity and you take advantage of it, there's definitely a path for more of that," Minter said of Walker, adding that he could potentially be an option to return punts.
Regarding Tampa, Minter said: "[He's a] physical player [and] tackles well. I thought he held up his own and did some good things. There's probably a play or two that he'd like back, but [he] certainly has earned the right to be on the field."