The Ravens are running out of time to keep their playoff hopes alive, which means some of their younger players could be in line for more playing time in the near future.
For cornerback T.J. Tampa and wide receiver Devontez Walker, the future could be now. Both third-year players played well Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, and Head Coach Jesse Minter said they earned themselves more opportunities. After wide receiver/returner LaJohntay Wester was waived on Tuesday, rookie wide receiver Elijah Sarratt could also start to be active on gameday.
The Baltimore Sun’s Sam Cohn named several other players who could see more snaps in the coming weeks. Here's a look at three:
RB Adam Randall
"Patience could soon pay off. Randall was activated off injured reserve last week, which avoided relegation to season-ending IR. He was a healthy scratch in Carolina. Now, the three running backs ahead of him all fill major roles, but if the curtain call of this season includes meaningless football, expect more of the 6-foot-2, 235-pound Randall. Maybe out of the backfield. More likely on special teams. Something."
OL Carson Vinson
"There is no more criticized position group in Baltimore than the offensive line. Penalties have drawn the most ire. The struggling run game is a source of frustration. Whiffed blocks make the rounds on social media, much to the dismay of the fanbase. The Ravens could try something new by giving Vinson more time. Pro Football Focus graded left tackle Ronnie Stanley his lowest mark since 2021. Right tackle Roger Rosengarten seems to have plateaued after two promising seasons. Could the 2025 fifth-round pick get a shot?"
OLB Zion Young
"Last month, Young described his power rush transition from college to the NFL as 'smooth,' with the caveat that 'I can be better' because 'you have to find counter rushes.' Best way to sharpen that skillset: Play more than an average of 36% of defensive snaps. If the Ravens are mathematically eliminated at the bye week, Young could steal reps from Trey Hendrickson or Mike Green, which would help ready him for a more critical Year 2. Coaches and players often say that's when defenders take the biggest leap (look no further than Green's production)."
Pundit Looks Ahead to Offseason Roster Questions
With the Ravens mired in a six-game losing streak and facing the possibility of having back-to-back losing seasons for the first time this century, the roster may look significantly different in 2027.
The Baltimore Sun’s Brian Wacker said the offseason "could bring the most significant roster reconstruction of the Lamar Jackson era."
Wacker identified five roster questions the Ravens will need to address. Here's a look at two:
Will the draft adequately replenish the roster?
"The 2027 draft class has been touted as deep and talented, which is fortunate because Baltimore could use an infusion of young players at just about every level. The Ravens currently project to have the 11th overall pick and could have as many as nine selections, including up to four compensatory picks. Baltimore needs help on both offensive and defensive lines, at cornerback, running back, receiver, outside linebacker and elsewhere. That's quite a shopping list."
Solution: "Baltimore needs a draft that produces more than a couple of useful players and a handful of developmental projects. It needs starters, depth and young players capable of stepping into expensive jobs without requiring a lengthy grace period."
How many roster problems can the Ravens fix in one offseason?
"Several players aren't living up to their labels or price tags. That also doesn't mean the cupboard is bare. Safety Kyle Hamilton remains one of the smartest and most dynamic players in the game, regardless of position. Zay Flowers, despite some costly fumbles, is one of the league's better receivers. Running back Derrick Henry, even at 32, still has gas in the tank when he gets solid blocking. Jackson remains one of football's best quarterbacks and most explosive players. Rookie right guard Vega Ioane has the potential to become very good. Running back Justice Hill provides a change of pace and handles plenty of the dirty work. But given the number of needs, the Ravens are at a crossroads, with one foot planted in the past and the other searching for solid ground in the future."
Solution: "General Manager Eric DeCosta's most important job is signing Jackson to a long-term extension. For all the quarterback's recent injuries, franchise quarterbacks are difficult to find. Franchise quarterbacks who can change games with their arms and legs are even harder to come by. … And there's plenty of precedent for a quick turnaround. The New England Patriots, to name one recent example, showed last season how quickly a team can go from lousy one year to contender the next after ripping up the roster and making the right personnel decisions. Can the Ravens?"
Steelers Bench Aaron Rodgers for Friday's Game Against Broncos
There was a surprising and significant development in the AFC North late last night, as the Pittsburgh Steelers announced that quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be inactive for Friday's game against the Denver Broncos, and Mason Rudolph will start.
Rodgers, who was not on the Steelers' Tuesday injury report, has been benched, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.
The Steelers' offense has sputtered during their two-game losing streak, scoring a total of 34 points and gaining 477 total yards. The Ravens won't face the Steelers until Dec. 20 in Pittsburgh. They meet again in Baltimore three weeks later in the regular-season finale.
The Steelers (6-4) are clinging to the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC. The Ravens (4-7), who are hoping Jackon can return late in the season from his thumb injury, are among a handful of teams still in the hunt.
Rudolph has a 9-9-1 record as a starter over six seasons with the Steelers and one with the Tennessee Titans.