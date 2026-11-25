Pundit Looks Ahead to Offseason Roster Questions

With the Ravens mired in a six-game losing streak and facing the possibility of having back-to-back losing seasons for the first time this century, the roster may look significantly different in 2027.

The Baltimore Sun’s Brian Wacker said the offseason "could bring the most significant roster reconstruction of the Lamar Jackson era."

Wacker identified five roster questions the Ravens will need to address. Here's a look at two:

Will the draft adequately replenish the roster?

"The 2027 draft class has been touted as deep and talented, which is fortunate because Baltimore could use an infusion of young players at just about every level. The Ravens currently project to have the 11th overall pick and could have as many as nine selections, including up to four compensatory picks. Baltimore needs help on both offensive and defensive lines, at cornerback, running back, receiver, outside linebacker and elsewhere. That's quite a shopping list."

Solution: "Baltimore needs a draft that produces more than a couple of useful players and a handful of developmental projects. It needs starters, depth and young players capable of stepping into expensive jobs without requiring a lengthy grace period."

How many roster problems can the Ravens fix in one offseason?

"Several players aren't living up to their labels or price tags. That also doesn't mean the cupboard is bare. Safety Kyle Hamilton remains one of the smartest and most dynamic players in the game, regardless of position. Zay Flowers, despite some costly fumbles, is one of the league's better receivers. Running back Derrick Henry, even at 32, still has gas in the tank when he gets solid blocking. Jackson remains one of football's best quarterbacks and most explosive players. Rookie right guard Vega Ioane has the potential to become very good. Running back Justice Hill provides a change of pace and handles plenty of the dirty work. But given the number of needs, the Ravens are at a crossroads, with one foot planted in the past and the other searching for solid ground in the future."