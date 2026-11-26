The Ravens' playoff odds are down to single digits percentage-wise, but The Baltimore Sun’s C.J. Doon said there are still reasons to believe they can make a run.
For one, the Ravens (4-7) are within striking distance of the teams occupying the sixth and seventh spots (the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, who are both 6-4). In addition to playing the Steelers twice, the Ravens host the Browns in Week 16.
"Needless to say, the [Steelers] have a lot of work to do to recreate what it did last year, when Pittsburgh started 4-1, stumbled midseason and came on strong late to finish 10-7 and win the division after beating the Ravens in Week 18," Doon wrote. "The Browns have been one of the league's biggest surprises, with first-year coach Todd Monken getting the most out of Deshaun Watson, but not long ago Watson was playing like one of the worst quarterbacks in football. For as much as Monken has changed the culture there, this is still a franchise with one playoff win since the 1995 season."
Doon noted that the other teams still in the hunt – the New England Patriots (5-5), Houston Texans (4-6), and Las Vegas Raiders (4-6) – all have flaws. The Patriots, in particular, are in a precarious situation with quarterback Drake Maye (fractured right fibula) reportedly out for at least six weeks and Tommy DeVito taking his place. Wide receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) also is sidelined. The Ravens play a huge game against the Texans on Sunday, and also of note is that the Raiders have lost six of their last seven games after starting 3-0.
And then, there's the Lamar Jackson factor.
"Jackson reportedly told teammates after his injury against the Bills that he plans to return this season if the Ravens can 'stay alive' without him," Doon wrote. "If the Ravens beat the Texans on Sunday, return from the Week 13 bye healthy and defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 13, putting them at 6-7, could Jackson be ready and willing to return to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 20 in a game with major playoff implications?
"At least right now, it can't be ruled out."
Some Pundits Say Ravens Should Pursue Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers being released by Pittsburgh after he heavily criticized Steelers Head Coach Mike McCarthy on "The Pat McAfee Show" rocked the NFL world on Wednesday.
In the aftermath, pundits speculated on where the future Hall of Fame quarterback could land if he clears waivers and wants to continue playing this season. The Ravens were one of the most popular choices.
Rodgers in a Ravens uniform? As owner Steve Bisciotti said at the Ravens' season-ending press conference when he was asked if longtime Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin would be a candidate for the Ravens' head coaching vacancy, "Holy s—. … Wouldn't that be interesting?''
It would, especially since the Ravens and Steelers play each other in Week 15 and again in the regular-season finale, and both games could have playoff implications.
"If I'm the Ravens, I'm either claiming Rodgers before 4 o'clock [Thursday] or at 4:01, assuming he clears waivers, I am flying to Pittsburgh and I'm doing everything I can to get Aaron Rodgers," ESPN front office insider Mike Tannenbaum said on "SportsCenter," "because Aaron Rodgers gives me the best chance to win the rest of the way, and there's really no downside to it if you're the Ravens.
"And talk about a soap opera. Could you imagine the Aaron Rodgers-led Baltimore Ravens playing the Pittsburgh Steelers twice before the end of the season?"
Sports Illustrated’s Mike Kadlick wrote: "Now this would be fun. … [The Ravens] could offer Rodgers something few other teams can: revenge."
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox also made the case for Baltimore signing Rodgers.
"Rodgers' familiarity with AFC North defenses could also be an asset for the Ravens," Knox wrote. "For Rodgers, the prospect of facing McCarthy and the Steelers twice in the final month of the season could be extremely appealing."
It's true that the story writes itself, but that doesn't mean the Ravens signing Rodgers, who turns 43 next week, is realistic.
Even though the Ravens lost both of Jacoby Brissett's starts since acquiring him from the Arizona Cardinals, the veteran quarterback has played well despite having to take a "crash course" to learn Declan Doyle's offense.
Brissett and Rodgers have each started 10 games this season. Brissett has thrown for more yards than Rodgers (2,335 to 2,241) and has a higher completion percentage (63.9 to 60.9), although Rodgers has a better touchdown-to-interception ratio (16-6 to 11-9).
The other reason the Ravens may not pursue Rodgers is that they are holding out hope that Jackson can return from his thumb injury late in the season.
Ravens Defense Has Been Surprisingly Vulnerable in One Specific Area
The Ravens' defense has not played up to the organization's standard this season, and The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer said its biggest weakness has been the inability to defend the pass in the intermediate middle of the field.
"For almost 11 weeks now, that passing corridor has been open season for opposing offenses," Shaffer wrote. "According to Sports Info Solutions, the Ravens have allowed a league-worst 36 completions for a league-worst 612 yards (13.6 per attempt) and three touchdowns on intermediate-middle throws. They've allowed 0.88 expected points added per pass there. (For context, Jackson's pyrotechnic 235-yard second half in the Ravens' 2024 comeback road win over the Cincinnati Bengals amounted to just 0.66 EPA per pass.) And opponents' passing success rate — the share of attempts considered "successful" for the offense — is 77.8%, the worst allowed by any defense in the past decade."
Shaffer said it's surprising the Ravens have been so vulnerable in this area.
"Last year, they ranked 17th in EPA per play and sixth in success rate," Shaffer wrote. "Over just the season's second half, as then-rookie inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan and safeties Alohi Gilman and Malaki Starks, another rookie, settled into their roles in pass defense, the Ravens were third in EPA per play and second in success rate.
"Coach Jesse Minter's Los Angeles Chargers defenses weren't especially vulnerable, either. In 2024, his first year as an NFL coordinator, the Chargers finished 18th in both EPA per play and success rate despite giving up the third-most completions over the intermediate middle. They occasionally punished quarterbacks for their greed, too; tight-window throws and anticipatory reads by zone defenders led to an NFL-high five interceptions. Last year, the Chargers were fourth in EPA per play and 17th in success rate. They were the NFL's only team not to allow a touchdown on a between-the-numbers pass of 10 to 19 air yards, and they also had three interceptions."
The defense will face a stiff test on Sunday in the Texans and quarterback C.J. Stroud.
"Only three quarterbacks have passed for more yards (567) and completed more passes (30) in the intermediate middle, and only two have more passing touchdowns (four)," Shaffer wrote.