The Ravens' playoff odds are down to single digits percentage-wise, but The Baltimore Sun’s C.J. Doon said there are still reasons to believe they can make a run.

For one, the Ravens (4-7) are within striking distance of the teams occupying the sixth and seventh spots (the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, who are both 6-4). In addition to playing the Steelers twice, the Ravens host the Browns in Week 16.

"Needless to say, the [Steelers] have a lot of work to do to recreate what it did last year, when Pittsburgh started 4-1, stumbled midseason and came on strong late to finish 10-7 and win the division after beating the Ravens in Week 18," Doon wrote. "The Browns have been one of the league's biggest surprises, with first-year coach Todd Monken getting the most out of Deshaun Watson, but not long ago Watson was playing like one of the worst quarterbacks in football. For as much as Monken has changed the culture there, this is still a franchise with one playoff win since the 1995 season."

Doon noted that the other teams still in the hunt – the New England Patriots (5-5), Houston Texans (4-6), and Las Vegas Raiders (4-6) – all have flaws. The Patriots, in particular, are in a precarious situation with quarterback Drake Maye (fractured right fibula) reportedly out for at least six weeks and Tommy DeVito taking his place. Wide receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) also is sidelined. The Ravens play a huge game against the Texans on Sunday, and also of note is that the Raiders have lost six of their last seven games after starting 3-0.

And then, there's the Lamar Jackson factor.

"Jackson reportedly told teammates after his injury against the Bills that he plans to return this season if the Ravens can 'stay alive' without him," Doon wrote. "If the Ravens beat the Texans on Sunday, return from the Week 13 bye healthy and defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 13, putting them at 6-7, could Jackson be ready and willing to return to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 20 in a game with major playoff implications?