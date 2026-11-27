The game should be close, and the Ravens have a path to victory.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox: "Baltimore looked much better offensively in its second game with placeholder Jacoby Brissett last week, but the defense is still suspect. Brissett and Co. dropped 33 points on the Carolina Panthers last week but surrendered 35 points while turning the ball over four times. A cleaner game here could allow Baltimore to pull off the outright upset. I expect a surprisingly entertaining game between sub-.500 teams, one that comes down to a late score and a slim margin."

CBS Sports’ Jared Dubin: "The Ravens have now lost six straight, but they've lost the two games in the Jacoby Brissett era by a combined five points despite turning the ball over six times in those contests. If they can just limit the giveaways, I think they might even be able to pull off an upset against a Houston team that hasn't exactly lit the world on fire this year. Either way, I think they can keep it close by throwing on a surprisingly vulnerable Texans pass defense."

The Texans' passing offense can exploit the Ravens' secondary.

The Baltimore Banner’s Childs Walker: "Houston's offense has actually outperformed its more hyped defense through 10 games. Quarterback C.J. Stroud has not only reestablished his wavelength with No. 1 receiver Nico Collins, but also made downfield connections with Tank Dell and Kayshon Boutte. He's done so while minimizing turnovers. That's a bad recipe for a mistake-prone Baltimore secondary that has struggled to take the ball away."

Can RT Roger Rosengarten contain All-Pro edge rusher Will Anderson Jr.?

The Baltimore Sun’s Sam Cohn: "Anderson leads the NFL with 11.5 sacks, a full sack and a half more than the league's next-most-disruptive edge rusher. He's pummeled quarterbacks for an aggregate loss of 80 yards. Nobody has more quarterback pressures than Anderson (60). According to Next Gen Stats, he's also tied for the most pressures in under 2.5 seconds (24). Two-thirds of Anderson's snaps this year have come off the left edge. Sunday's main event pits Anderson against third-year right tackle Roger Rosengarten, who has allowed pressure on 10.8% of his pass blocks this season, the ninth-highest rate among right tackles. They've met in the trenches twice before: Anderson rushed Rosengarten 12 times for three pressures."

WR Zay Flowers vs. S Jalen Pitre is a key matchup.

Pro Football Focus’ Bradley Locker: "After a red-hot start and mid-season slump, Flowers has rebounded with Jacoby Brissett under center. He's averaged at least 1.57 yards per route run in each of the past two weeks, helping propel him to a career-high 88.3 PFF receiving grade. Not many slot defenders are better or more physical than Pitre. He's sustained that performance in 2026, ranking 10th in yards per coverage snap (0.82) and snaps per reception (10.5) among qualified slot defenders. Flowers and Pitre haven't met since 2023, when they dueled over two separate games. Pitre contained the explosive Flowers to just two catches for 29 yards, with the receiver being charted as open on only 2-of-5 matchups."

Bold prediction: The Texans will record a pick-six.