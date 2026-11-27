Only Three Pundits Pick Ravens to Pull Upset at Houston
With the Ravens and Texans both on the fringes of playoff contention, neither team can afford to lose Sunday's game at Houston.
The Ravens (4-7), losers of six straight games, have the least margin for error. They currently have a 6% chance of making the playoffs, per Next Gen Stats. A win increases their odds to 14%, while a loss drops them to 2%.
The Texans (4-6), who have won four of their past six, are at 35%. A win puts them at 44%, a loss at 18%.
Houston is a 6.5-point favorite, and an overwhelming majority of the pundits we sampled (48 of 51) picked them to win. ESPN's Mike Clay, Jeremy Fowler, and Pamela Maldonado were the three who went with the Ravens.
Here's a look at what pundits are saying about the game:
The game should be close, and the Ravens have a path to victory.
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox: "Baltimore looked much better offensively in its second game with placeholder Jacoby Brissett last week, but the defense is still suspect. Brissett and Co. dropped 33 points on the Carolina Panthers last week but surrendered 35 points while turning the ball over four times. A cleaner game here could allow Baltimore to pull off the outright upset. I expect a surprisingly entertaining game between sub-.500 teams, one that comes down to a late score and a slim margin."
CBS Sports’ Jared Dubin: "The Ravens have now lost six straight, but they've lost the two games in the Jacoby Brissett era by a combined five points despite turning the ball over six times in those contests. If they can just limit the giveaways, I think they might even be able to pull off an upset against a Houston team that hasn't exactly lit the world on fire this year. Either way, I think they can keep it close by throwing on a surprisingly vulnerable Texans pass defense."
The Texans' passing offense can exploit the Ravens' secondary.
The Baltimore Banner’s Childs Walker: "Houston's offense has actually outperformed its more hyped defense through 10 games. Quarterback C.J. Stroud has not only reestablished his wavelength with No. 1 receiver Nico Collins, but also made downfield connections with Tank Dell and Kayshon Boutte. He's done so while minimizing turnovers. That's a bad recipe for a mistake-prone Baltimore secondary that has struggled to take the ball away."
Can RT Roger Rosengarten contain All-Pro edge rusher Will Anderson Jr.?
The Baltimore Sun’s Sam Cohn: "Anderson leads the NFL with 11.5 sacks, a full sack and a half more than the league's next-most-disruptive edge rusher. He's pummeled quarterbacks for an aggregate loss of 80 yards. Nobody has more quarterback pressures than Anderson (60). According to Next Gen Stats, he's also tied for the most pressures in under 2.5 seconds (24). Two-thirds of Anderson's snaps this year have come off the left edge. Sunday's main event pits Anderson against third-year right tackle Roger Rosengarten, who has allowed pressure on 10.8% of his pass blocks this season, the ninth-highest rate among right tackles. They've met in the trenches twice before: Anderson rushed Rosengarten 12 times for three pressures."
WR Zay Flowers vs. S Jalen Pitre is a key matchup.
Pro Football Focus’ Bradley Locker: "After a red-hot start and mid-season slump, Flowers has rebounded with Jacoby Brissett under center. He's averaged at least 1.57 yards per route run in each of the past two weeks, helping propel him to a career-high 88.3 PFF receiving grade. Not many slot defenders are better or more physical than Pitre. He's sustained that performance in 2026, ranking 10th in yards per coverage snap (0.82) and snaps per reception (10.5) among qualified slot defenders. Flowers and Pitre haven't met since 2023, when they dueled over two separate games. Pitre contained the explosive Flowers to just two catches for 29 yards, with the receiver being charted as open on only 2-of-5 matchups."
Bold prediction: The Texans will record a pick-six.
ESPN’s Seth Walder: "The Ravens have become pass-heavy the past two weeks with Brissett at the helm (fifth-highest pass rate over expected in those two weeks, per NFL Next Gen Stats), and that gives the Houston defense more chances to come through."
Here's how pundits picked Ravens vs. Texans:
ESPN: 8 of 11 panelists pick Texans / NA
Baltimore Banner: 4 of 4 panelists pick Texans / "No need to overcomplicate this. The two most important positions in football — or at least the two best-compensated — are quarterback and edge rusher. Advantage: Texans. By a lot." – Jonas Shaffer
USA Today: 6 of 6 panelists pick Texans / NA
NFL.com: 5 of 5 panelists pick Texans / "Texans QB C.J. Stroud is playing elite football right now with 22 pass TDs to just four interceptions, a ratio that's tied for best in the NFL with Patrick Mahomes. The trust Stroud has in his pass catchers is evident, as Houston enters Week 12 as the only team with five players with 300-plus receiving yards in 2026, and the QB should feel uber-confident against a Ravens defense that's allowed 32.4 points per game since Week 7 (30th in the NFL). Houston's ground game also looked rejuvenated last week with David Montgomery back from injury." – Brooke Cersosimo
NFL Network: 8 of 8 panelists pick Texans / NA
Sporting News: Texans 27, Ravens 20 / "The Ravens' defense is falling apart and giving up too many big plays with little pressure. That plays right into the hands of red-hot Texans QB C.J. Stroud and his weapons at home. Baltimore will try to stay in the game around Jacoby Brissett, but the result is another tough one-possession loss."— Vinnie Iyer
CBS Sports: 7 of 7 panelists pick Texans / "This is essentially a playoff game of sorts for these two. The loser is pretty much done. The Texans are home off a Thursday game, while the Ravens are playing consecutive road games. Edge Houston. The Texans have played well on offense, and the Ravens' defense is a mess. Look for a big day for C.J. Stroud." — Pete Prisco
Pro Football Talk: Texans 27, Ravens 23 / "It feels like an elimination game in Houston, even if the winner will still be facing an uphill climb to the postseason. When in doubt, ride with the clearly better quarterback." – Mike Florio
Sports Illustrated: 8 of 8 panelists pick Texans / NA
Why Justice Hill is Ravens' Biggest Bargain
With today being Black Friday, The Athletic's AFC North beat reporters identified the player who is the biggest bargain on the team they cover. Running back Justice Hill was Jeff Zrebiec’s choice.
"He signed a two-year, $6 million extension in 2024. He's an ideal backup for Derrick Henry because he contributes as a runner, pass catcher, pass protector and special-teamer," Zrebiec wrote. "Even at 5-foot-10 and 195 pounds, Hill is one of the best pass-protecting running backs in the league. The Ravens need more accountable and professional players like him."
Hill has been on a roll the past few weeks. He ran for 69 yards and a touchdown on six carries (11.5 yards per carry) against the Carolina Panthers last week and has 158 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries over his past three games. Hill also has 12 catches for 68 yards during that span.