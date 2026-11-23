The Ravens played one of their most entertaining games this season Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, as they made several highlight-reel plays in a wild contest that had seven lead changes.
Unfortunately, the Ravens also made their share of mistakes, and the final lead change saw the Panthers (5-5) go up 35-33 on a 37-yard field goal with 1:47 remaining. A Jacoby Brissett interception – the Ravens' fourth turnover of the game – with under 30 seconds left ended a potential game-winning drive.
It was the sixth loss in a row for the Ravens (4-7), who probably have to win out in their final six games to have a shot at making the playoffs.
Here's a look at pundits' reactions to another winnable game the Ravens managed to lose:
ESPN’s Jamison Hensley: "Is this the worst Ravens team in recent memory? It's certainly the sloppiest. In losing its sixth straight game, Baltimore was a mess in all three phases. The Ravens' offense committed three turnovers: a game-sealing interception by QB Jacoby Brissett, a fumble by RB Derrick Henry and a fumble by RB Justice Hill. The defense gave up 30 points for the fourth time in five weeks. And on special teams, punt returner LaJohntay Wester muffed two punts. The Ravens are technically still alive for the postseason, falling 2.5 games back of the AFC's last playoff spot. But there's not much faith remaining."
The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec: "Say this about these Baltimore Ravens: They are not short on players and coaches willing to shoulder the blame. What there doesn't appear to be is someone with any legitimate answers on how to end an embarrassing slide that has the Ravens confronting also-ran status before Thanksgiving. Think about that for a second. The Ravens, who had legitimate playoff aspirations and were 4-1 a little over a month ago, are suddenly playing out the string, because they still haven't figured out how to avoid beating themselves."
NFL.com's David Ely: "This one will sting for Baltimore. The offense finally showed some life in Jacoby Brissett's second start since his midseason trade from Arizona with 421 total yards, but miscues spoiled the Ravens' bid to snap their five-game losing streak. Baltimore totaled four turnovers and that number nearly was five if not for some luck on LaJohntay Wester's second muffed punt (he was replaced in the second half by Malaki Starks). One sequence in the second quarter summarized the self-inflicted wounds: Justice Hill became the league's latest victim of a Peanut Punch when Panthers cornerback Will Lee III knocked the ball loose for a touchback just before Hill crossed the goal line. The Ravens then forced a three-and-out only to see Webster misplay the punt for another turnover."
The Ringer’s Diante Lee: "The Ravens outgained the Panthers (and looked like the more talented team), but all Carolina had to do was bide their time until Baltimore gave the game away."
The Baltimore Banner’s Childs Walker: "The Ravens led in the fourth quarter but could not come up with the stop they needed to protect that lead. Then Brissett, the quarterback meant to bring veteran calm to this mess, threw an inexplicable interception to end the game. What else can we say at this point? This team isn't nearly efficient enough to overcome so much goofy crap."
Jesse Minter's Clock Management on Ravens' Final Drive Questioned
Head Coach Jesse Minter's clock management on the Ravens' final possession was scrutinized by some pundits:
"The Ravens had the ball on their own 22-yard line with 1:38 to play, trailing by two. They had all three timeouts, so time shouldn't have been an issue," Zrebiec wrote. "When Minter declined an illegal use of hands penalty and stuck with Jacoby Brissett's 9-yard completion to Mark Andrews, the Ravens faced a second-and-1 on their own 31 with 90 seconds remaining. By the time Brissett dropped back on first-and-10 from Baltimore's 32, there were 36 seconds to go.
"Brissett, who played a strong game to that point, ran around to avoid pressure and threw the ball up for grabs toward the far sideline. Panthers cornerback Will Lee III, who had position on wide receiver Rashod Bateman, deflected it, and linebacker Tyrel Dodson corralled the interception to seal the Panthers' win. It was a mistake by Brissett, who should have thrown it away, and he acknowledged as much after the game.
"Still, Minter did his veteran quarterback no favors on the sequence before the interception. Shouldn't he have accepted the penalty instead of letting Andrews' completion stand? Shouldn't he have taken his first timeout after Brissett was sacked on first down? Shouldn't he have at least taken the second timeout after Brissett picked up the first down on a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-1? Here's what's indisputable: After declining the penalty, the Ravens ran three plays and gained all of one yard while using one timeout and eating 54 seconds off the clock. Huh?"
Minter explained his thought process after the game.
"I considered taking the penalty, [but it was] second-and-1. The field position was a 4- or 5-yard difference, and then the second-and-1, normally that's a better situation to be in," Minter said. "Right after the [first] down, I certainly considered banging a timeout. They didn't have one of their really good rushers on the field, and I wanted to kind of keep him out there. But obviously in hindsight, I could have banged a timeout there and calmed it down a little bit."
Offensive Line Play, Resurgent Running Game Among Positive Takeaways for Ravens
There were some positive takeaways from the game for the Ravens, led by a solid performance from the offensive line and resurgence of the running game.
"Surprisingly, one of the cleanest performances came from the Ravens' offensive line," The Baltimore Banner’s Giana Han wrote. "It didn't commit any penalties, allowed only two sacks and cleared lanes for the Ravens to rush for more than 100 yards for just the second time in six games."
Baltimore ran for 157 yards after gaining just 16 yards on the ground in last week's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Henry finished with 94 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries (7.2 yards per carry), his most productive game since the Ravens' Week 5 win in Atlanta.
Hill added 69 yards and a touchdown on six carries (11.5 yards per carry), and has 158 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries over his past three games.
Wide receiver Devontez Walker also had a strong game, returning a kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown and catching a 34-yard pass on his lone target.
"Maybe Devontez Walker should run some routes.," The Baltimore Sun’s C.J. Doon wrote. "His vertical speed could open some space for Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman to work underneath. At the very least, make him the full-time kick returner."
Even though the Ravens defense gave up 378 yards and couldn't protect the lead late in the fourth quarter, Doon praised the unit for playing hard.
"Trenton Simpson brought some needed fire, and Mike Green might be making a leap," Doon wrote.
Green had two sacks for the second straight game to increase his team-leading total to 7.5. One of his sacks resulted in a safety.
Cornerback T.J. Tampa also played well, making an interception in the end zone and breaking up another pass that could've been a touchdown.
Zrebiec Looks at What Ravens Have to Play for Over Season's Final Seven Weeks
Beyond keeping their flickering playoff hopes from being extinguished, the Ravens have other things to play for over the final seven weeks of the season, Zrebiec said.
"The Ravens just have to start playing some semblance of winning, complementary football," Zrebiec wrote. "This season might be a loss in terms of playoff hopes, but it's not a loss for Jesse Minter and a young coaching staff. They need to figure out a way to get the team playing good football and start building some momentum for next year."
Zrebiec said the Ravens should use the remaining games to get a look at some of their younger players.
"Can second-year man Carson Vinson ultimately replace Ronnie Stanley at left tackle?" Zrebiec wrote. "Are rookie tight ends Josh Cuevas and Matt Hibner legitimate offensive pieces? Can rookie running back Adam Randall help the Ravens on offense or special teams? What does Baltimore have in rookie wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt?"
Ravens Reportedly Tried to Trade for Daniel Jones Before Deadline
The Ravens tried to trade for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones before the Nov. 10 trade deadline, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Jones was released by the Colts last week.
The Ravens ended up acquiring Brissett and a 2027 fifth-round pick from the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick and 2028 seventh-round pick.
Jones, the sixth-overall pick in 2019 by the New York Giants, resurrected his career in his first season with the Colts last year, but he struggled this season, completing 58.4% of his passes for 1,974 yards with seven touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
"Any of the 31 other teams can claim Jones on waivers before 4 p.m. ET on Monday, but it is considered unlikely that another club does so, considering the cap implications that would come with adding him at this point in the season, Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported," NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman wrote.
The Ravens have undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano backing up Brissett, and Kedon Slovis, who they signed off the Green Bay Packers' practice squad three weeks ago, as their No. 3 quarterback.