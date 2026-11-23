ESPN’s Jamison Hensley: "Is this the worst Ravens team in recent memory? It's certainly the sloppiest. In losing its sixth straight game, Baltimore was a mess in all three phases. The Ravens' offense committed three turnovers: a game-sealing interception by QB Jacoby Brissett, a fumble by RB Derrick Henry and a fumble by RB Justice Hill. The defense gave up 30 points for the fourth time in five weeks. And on special teams, punt returner LaJohntay Wester muffed two punts. The Ravens are technically still alive for the postseason, falling 2.5 games back of the AFC's last playoff spot. But there's not much faith remaining."

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec: "Say this about these Baltimore Ravens: They are not short on players and coaches willing to shoulder the blame. What there doesn't appear to be is someone with any legitimate answers on how to end an embarrassing slide that has the Ravens confronting also-ran status before Thanksgiving. Think about that for a second. The Ravens, who had legitimate playoff aspirations and were 4-1 a little over a month ago, are suddenly playing out the string, because they still haven't figured out how to avoid beating themselves."

NFL.com's David Ely: "This one will sting for Baltimore. The offense finally showed some life in Jacoby Brissett's second start since his midseason trade from Arizona with 421 total yards, but miscues spoiled the Ravens' bid to snap their five-game losing streak. Baltimore totaled four turnovers and that number nearly was five if not for some luck on LaJohntay Wester's second muffed punt (he was replaced in the second half by Malaki Starks). One sequence in the second quarter summarized the self-inflicted wounds: Justice Hill became the league's latest victim of a Peanut Punch when Panthers cornerback Will Lee III knocked the ball loose for a touchback just before Hill crossed the goal line. The Ravens then forced a three-and-out only to see Webster misplay the punt for another turnover."

The Ringer’s Diante Lee: "The Ravens outgained the Panthers (and looked like the more talented team), but all Carolina had to do was bide their time until Baltimore gave the game away."