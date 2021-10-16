Louisville Retires Lamar Jackson's No. 8 Jersey

It's the second honor Louisville has bestowed upon Jackson in recent months. In August, Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra announced that a Jackson statue will be erected in front of Cardinal Stadium, right next to Unitas'.

Jackson was a monster in college, winning the Heisman Trophy after a sophomore season in which he posted 3,543 passing yards, 30 passing touchdowns, 1,571 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns.

Still, he wasn't drafted until the last pick in the first round in 2018, when the Ravens traded up to grab the dynamic threat, who eventually changed their entire offense.

Jackson has gone on to become an even bigger star in the NFL, unanimously winning the league's MVP award after his second season. This year, he's reached another level with his improved passing. Jackson has the most total yards in the NFL (1,860) and is fifth in passing yards (1,519).