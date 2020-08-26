Mailbag: Could Jadeveon Clowney Be Back in Play?

Downing: I could take the low-hanging fruit here and point out that first-round pick Patrick Queen has been impressive stepping into the starting linebacker job. He's certainly looked good. But I'll dig a little deeper and point to two other rookie defenders – third-round picks Justin Madubuike and Malik Harrison. Madubuike, the defensive lineman from Texas A&M, is soaking up knowledge from the veteran Calais Campbell. Wherever Campbell goes, Madubuike is close by, and he seems to be a quick study. The 6-foot-3, 293-pound defender has great athleticism for an interior defensive lineman, and he's used that to force his way into the backfield on plenty of occasions this camp. Madubuike looks ready to step into a rotational role on the defensive front.