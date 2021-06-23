Mailbag: Is Josh Oliver Standing Out as Third Tight End?

Mink: The competition for the third tight end spot isn't usually all that interesting on most teams, but most teams don't love tight ends as much as the Ravens. Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle will be the top two. Right now, there are five players competing for one, or maybe two, spots: Josh Oliver, Eric Tomlinson, Eli Wolf, Ben Mason and Tony Poljan.

Since you bring up Oliver, he is certainly an interesting player who has looked good catching the ball. He's 6-foot-5 and showed his athleticism, consistent hands, and a knack for uncovering underneath. One play where he bent low to pluck a pass off his shoelaces particularly impressed me for a guy that size. The Ravens were intrigued enough to trade a reported conditional seventh-round pick for Oliver, but he's going to have to show what he can do as a blocker once the pads come on. The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec and The Sun's Jonas Shaffer have pointed to him as impressing the most of the group so far, but I'm not jumping on that bandwagon yet. I think this race is still neck-and-neck.

I thought Wolf looked really good for most of the practices. He seems leaner and faster. While he's not as much of a receiver, Tomlinson has the edge in experience and blocking, which counts for a lot. Poljan, an undrafted rookie, made some plays and at 6-foot-7, 251 pounds, he's a mountain of a man. Mason is my wild-card. He's a different type of player from the others, more in the Patrick Ricard fullback mold. I'm excited to see him with the pads on.