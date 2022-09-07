Mailbag: What Will the Running Back Rotation Look Like?

Downing: The Ravens have made it clear throughout the spring and summer that they want to find ways to get their talented safeties on the field. Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald experimented with three safeties a lot in practice, and I expect to see plenty of situations where Chuck Clark, Marcus Williams and Kyle Hamilton are on the field at the same time. Macdonald has made it clear since he returned to Baltimore that he wants to build the defense in a way that gets the best players on the field, and safety is certainly an area of strength for this team.

Getting three safeties on the field also meshes with the trend of today's NFL game. The NFL is a pass-heavy league, and getting those safeties on the field can help combat the passing game. The beauty of the Ravens defensive makeup is that they can still be stout against the run even if they put an extra safety on the field. Hamilton has the size to cover tight ends or to defend the run at the line of scrimmage, and the Ravens moved the rookie all over the defense in the preseason. Hamilton was the 14th-overall pick for a reason, and he's going to earn his way onto the field for significant snaps as a rookie. Macdonald is a creative coach who will find ways to get his best 11 players on the field.