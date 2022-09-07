Mailbag: What Will the Running Back Rotation Look Like?

Sep 07, 2022 at 01:10 PM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
by Garrett Downing & Ryan Mink
090722-drake-davis-dobbins
Shawn Hubbard, Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
(From left to right) RB J.K. Dobbins, RB Mike Davis, & RB Kenyan Drake

Mink: The Ravens have an especially deep backfield with the addition of Kenyan Drake last week. In J.K. Dobbins, Mike Davis and Drake, Baltimore has three experienced starters all under 30 years old. The division of labor largely depends on Dobbins' health. He's absolutely made strides since returning to practice on Aug. 8. Last week, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Dobbins' quickness has returned. Still, Harbaugh hasn't made any definitive statement on whether Dobbins will play Week 1 or not.

If Dobbins does play, I imagine that the Ravens will ease him back into game action with a fairly equal division of labor between he and a No. 2 back, with maybe a few touches sprinkled in for a No. 3. It remains to be seen whether the top backup will be Davis or Drake. Davis is ranked No. 2 on the first depth chart (for whatever that's worth) and Drake is obviously still learning the offense. If Dobbins doesn't play in New York, Davis would probably get the lion's share of the reps with Drake and Justice Hill backing him up.

Overall, fans should probably expect a healthy rotation from the Ravens' back at the start of the season. Knowing how competitive Dobbins is, he'll probably push to be full-go. Maybe coaches have seen enough from him to carry a big load from the jump, but it wouldn't be surprising if they pull back the reins on their eager future superstar, especially considering their confidence in his backups.

Downing: I would be surprised if the Ravens make a splash signing at outside linebacker before the season opener. The first game is now four days away, so I would be surprised to see the Ravens add someone who could play and make an impact against the Jets. However, I also don't expect the Ravens to go into that game with just two outside linebackers on the 53-man roster. They have options in-house on the practice squad who could get called up this weekend to play in Sunday's game, and that seems like a more likely route to take.

The practice squad candidates include Steven Means and Jeremiah Moon, and they could get brought up to the active roster. Activating Means makes a lot of sense, as he's a veteran player who has seen a lot of action in his career. He started 14 games last year for Atlanta, so he'll be ready to step into a fairly significant role if needed. Moon is a talented player who flashed at times this preseason, but it would be a bigger jump for him as an undrafted rookie if he gets called up for his NFL debut.

Mink: Ronnie Stanley took a big first step in returning to game action by making his practice debut Monday. He looked good. Stanley was moving well and looked to be in great shape. Whether he looks and feels good enough to play Sunday is between he and the team doctors, but I wouldn't rule it out.

Stanley is an All-Pro player with superb technique and knowledge of the game. I don't think he needs a ton of practice reps to be a top-notch blocker. It's more just a matter of him feeling comfortable with where he's at physically because the last thing anyone wants is to go out Week 1 and then back on the shelf like last season. If Stanley feels good about his ankle and the Ravens medical staff feels like he's strong enough to play, he could play.

Downing: The Ravens have made it clear throughout the spring and summer that they want to find ways to get their talented safeties on the field. Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald experimented with three safeties a lot in practice, and I expect to see plenty of situations where Chuck Clark, Marcus Williams and Kyle Hamilton are on the field at the same time. Macdonald has made it clear since he returned to Baltimore that he wants to build the defense in a way that gets the best players on the field, and safety is certainly an area of strength for this team.

Getting three safeties on the field also meshes with the trend of today's NFL game. The NFL is a pass-heavy league, and getting those safeties on the field can help combat the passing game. The beauty of the Ravens defensive makeup is that they can still be stout against the run even if they put an extra safety on the field. Hamilton has the size to cover tight ends or to defend the run at the line of scrimmage, and the Ravens moved the rookie all over the defense in the preseason. Hamilton was the 14th-overall pick for a reason, and he's going to earn his way onto the field for significant snaps as a rookie. Macdonald is a creative coach who will find ways to get his best 11 players on the field.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins Is 'Ascending Quickly' in His Recovery

Healthy Odafe Oweh has shed a shoulder brace he has worn since high school. Rashod Bateman has watched college tape on Jets rookie cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner. Calais Campbell plans to feast on tight ends if he takes snaps at outside linebacker.

news

Lamar Jackson Sets Friday Contract Deadline

Lamar Jackson said he isn't focused on the risk of potentially playing another season without a contract extension.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Jets

Ronnie Stanley, J.K. Dobbins and Marcus Peters were all limited in Wednesday's first practice report.

news

Ravens Sign Veteran Outside Linebacker to Practice Squad

Veteran outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell, who has 23.5 career sacks, has been signed to Baltimore's practice squad.

news

Joe Flacco Is Officially Starting Week 1 vs. Ravens

Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday that New York is 'rolling with Joe.'

news

Power Rankings: Ravens Open 2022 a Near Consensus Top-10 Team

Here's where the Ravens start the 2022 season in the national power rankings.

news

Late for Work 9/7: Three Pundits Pick Ravens to Win the Super Bowl

Here's what has to happen for Baltimore to win it all. Predicting the Ravens' individual awards winners.

news

Takeaways From Ravens Week 1 Depth Chart

Ben Powers is listed as the starting left guard. Mike Davis is listed as the backup running back behind J.K. Dobbins.

news

Ravens Player Offers Fans Jersey Swap After Changing Numbers

Brent Urban went from No. 68 to No. 97 after cuts were made. Now his wife said they are helping fans who have the wrong jersey.

news

Justin Tucker Sings Opera in NFL Kickoff Commercial

The Ravens' multi-talented kicker shows off his singing chops in the league's newest spot.

news

Late for Work 9/6: Projecting Best- and Worst-Case Scenarios for Ravens' Heralded Rookies

Optimism for a breakout season for Odafe Oweh goes beyond his freakish athleticism. An analytics model projects the Ravens to win the AFC North. Analysts consider the Ravens a Super Bowl contender, but not a favorite. Ravens reportedly tried out a linebacker.

Find Tickets
Advertising