Mel Kiper Names Three Pass-Catching Tight End Options for Ravens

Mar 30, 2018 at 07:27 AM
Ellison_Sarah
Sarah Ellison

BaltimoreRavens.com Editor & Writer

30_MelKiperOnTE_news.jpg


Under no circumstance should the Ravens select a tight end with their 16th overall pick, says ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper.

There are several quality pass-catching options in the 2018 NFL Draft, but most of them are expected to still be available once the Ravens are on the clock in the second round at No. 52.

"I do think 16 is a little too high for a tight end," Kiper said. "[Hayden] Hurst or [Dallas] Goedert would be the two. Hurst and Goedert are pretty much 1 and 1A at the tight end spot … but I wouldn't take them at 16."

Instead, Kiper thinks Baltimore should further solidify its offense by drafting Notre Dame offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey in the first round.  Pairing McGlinchey with Ronnie Stanley would give the Ravens two Fighting Irish bookends for the offensive line. If not McGlinchey, Kiper recommends UCLA offensive tackle Kolton Miller.

Either way, no tight end at 16. It's just too early.

Quarterback Joe Flacco has targeted tight ends with 1,090 passes over his career, which is the fourth most of any quarterback since he entered the league in 2008. Only Drew Brees, Philip Rivers and Tom Brady have thrown more to tight ends.

Nick Boyle and Maxx Williams are the only two tight ends currently on the Ravens roster, but neither are known for their pass-catching ability and are better suited for blocking. Perhaps the biggest remaining need on the roster, it's highly likely Baltimore will use the draft to bolster the group.

By the time Ravens are on the clock in Round 2, there will still be plenty of options to choose from even if Hurst and Goedert are gone. Kiper named three others (see below) that should be available and could become a reliable target for Flacco.

"I think any one of these three in the second round would be a good pick," Kiper said.

Mark Andrews, Oklahoma6-foot-5, 256 pounds; 62 catches, 958 yards, 8 touchdowns in 2017
The redshirt junior won the Mackey Award as the nation's best tight end last season. The three-time All-Big 12 selection has a unique ability to run routes that will get him open despite a massive frame. His 15 touchdowns over the last two years illustrate his nose for the end zone. He would give the Ravens a much-needed red-zone threat. Andrews was so good at catching the ball that the Sooners also played him out of the slot as a receiver. To become an all-around tight end, Andrews needs to increase his strength and blocking tenacity. His ability to mismatch and produce in the passing game makes him stand out and is exactly what the Ravens lack in their tight end corps.
Kiper: "Mark Andrews was a great pass-catching tight end for Baker Mayfield. Basically, a glorified tight end/wide receiver down the field (averaged 15.8 yards per catch over his college career). Real good in the red zone."

**

Mike Gesicki, Penn State* *6-foot-5, 242 pounds; 57 passes, 563 yards, 9 touchdowns
The Ravens would get proven production with Gesicki, who became the Nittany Lions' all-time leader in receptions (129), receiving yards (1,481) and receiving touchdowns (15) among tight ends. Gesicki played basketball in high school and was first recruited by Penn State's volleyball team. He chose the football route and excelled. His athleticism and leaping ability are noticeable when he runs routes and goes up to make a catch. He stood out at the Senior Bowl against the nation's top senior competition, and performed very well at the combine. Like Andrews, Gesicki isn't a great in-line blocker with his thinner frame.
Kiper: "Tested great. Great pass-catching tight end. Not much of a blocker."

Jordan Akins, Central Florida6-foot-3, 237 pounds; *32 catches, 515 yards, 4 touchdowns
*Akins is already 25 years old because he tried professional baseball when he was drafted by the Texas Rangers in 2010. He struggled to break out of the amateur league for four years, so Akins finally enrolled at UCF as a wide receiver. He suffered a torn ACL in his second year, but returned stronger and transitioned to tight end where he found more success. Fast, tough and a natural pass catcher, Akins has a way of getting open and producing yards after the catch. Kiper's second-round grade for Akins is higher than other draft analysts who consider him a Day 3 candidate.
Kiper: "[The Knights] moved him around a lot. He's a little over-age. He's a baseball player."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 7/16: Matt Judon on the Verge of Eclipsing Terrell Suggs, One of the Best Players of the Century

Ray Lewis is among many celebrities to lose hordes of followers after Twitter's fake account purge. Who will win the AFC North crown? The Ravens-Steelers Week 9 street fight could determine the victory. Tony Jefferson got married!

news

Late for Work 7/13: Ravens Secondary a Favorite to Become the Next 'Legion of Boom'

A blow to the argument that Joe Flacco doesn't elevate his receivers. How much better will Ravens' new offensive arsenal be? Don't be so sure about cuts of high draft picks on the bubble. Conflicting opinions on how good the Ravens offensive line will be.

news

Late for Work 7/9: Seven Ravens News, Notes and Opinions You May Have Missed Over the Break

Lamar Jackson gets a last piece of college hardware after being named the ACC Male Athlete of the Year. Oh, Jackson is the fastest QB in Madden 19 too. The Ravens' season rests on five vital players. This might be the perfect year for an early start to training camp. The AFC North was ranked the worst quarterback division. How Baltimore can win 10 games.

news

Late for Work 6/26: Ravens Players Point Out Disrespect and Myths of NFL Top 100 Players List

Where are they now? A look at where 15 Ravens free agents have landed. Which new Ravens receiver will have the biggest impact this season?

news

Late for Work 6/22: Who's the Ravens Kicker Not Named Justin Tucker Launching 70-Yard Field Goals?

Is 2018 a year-long NFL audition for quarterback Joe Flacco? A look at the Ravens' dead money in 2018, and it's significantly better than last season. Baltimore led the NFL in two-tight end sets last year.

news

Late for Work 6/21: Sizing up Ravens Roster With Locks, Bubble Players and Long Shots

O.J. Brigance writes 600-word op-ed with his eyes. Analyst predicts defensive tackle Brandon Williams will get his first Pro Bowl nod this year. What will be Ozzie Newsome's best offseason move? Tom Brady insinuates he'll play until he's 45 (please no).

news

Late for Work 6/20: Ravens Wrap up Rookie Contracts With Hayden Hurst Signing; Sneak Peek of the Top-Rated Ravens on Madden 19

Lamar Jackson was upset with his Madden speed rating after the draft, and the video game has since adjusted his score. Winners and losers of Ravens minicamp. Orlando Brown Jr. showed growth over the offseason. National media debate whether Baltimore is a good place for Jackson's development.

news

Late for Work 6/19: Tyus Bowser Making a Matt Judon-Like Leap Would Do Wonders for Defense; Ravens Playoff Rankings

ESPN voted the Ravens as one of five NFL candidates to return to the playoffs. Ravens boast PFF's fifth-ranked offensive line despite significant injuries. DJ Moore signs rookie contract, leaping Hayden Hurst and several other first-rounders. RGIII trying to help nurture Lamar Jackson. The biggest roster decision facing the Ravens.

news

Late for Work 6/15: Jackson Could See Field Before All Other Rookie QBs; Latest Reminder Mosley Will Be 'Extremely Expensive'

Benardrick McKinney inked the latest inside linebacker contract reportedly worth $10 million annually. Former Ravens second-rounder Courtney Upshaw signed with the Jets. Joe Flacco has always indicated his passing camp would be after minicamp. Was Ozzie Newsome a Voluntary Guest or Held Hostage on 'The Lounge' Podcast?

news

Late for Work 6/12: Ravens' Most Underpaid Player; What to Watch as Mandatory Minicamp Kicks Off

Joe Flacco and his receivers must make up for lost time. Can the Ravens continue to avoid injuries? Marshal Yanda wins media day. Where does Flacco and other current players rank among all-time best Ravens?

news

Late for Work 6/8: Will Terrell Owens' Decision Overshadow Ray Lewis and Other Hall of Famers' Historic Day?

Ray Lewis was added to 2019 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. Congrats to the Capitals on their Stanley Cup win. Be honest, did it take you a minute to figure out the Ravens' Twitter change? Will Baltimore go over or under eight wins? Who will be the Ravens' MVP?

news

Late for Work 6/7: Reaction and Details Behind NFL's Discipline of Ravens; Joe Flacco's Brother Transfers to Towson

Quarterback Tom Flacco will join the Tigers as a graduate transfer. The Ravens had a busy day in the community with a playground build, youth football clinic and flood relief donation. Where does the AFC North fall in NFL division rankings?

Enter Here
Shop Now
Advertising