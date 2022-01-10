News & Notes: Bradley Bozeman, Brandon Williams, Josh Bynes Talk Pending Free Agency

Brandon Williams: 'As Long As They Want Me I'll Be Here'

Veteran defensive tackle Brandon Williams has spent his entire nine-year career with the Ravens and has played at least 12 games in every season, earning a reputation as one of the NFL's best run stoppers. In 13 starts this season, Williams had 36 tackles, his most since 2016 and the Ravens finished No. 1 in the NFL against the run.

As an unrestricted free agent, Williams isn't sure if he'll be back in Baltimore, but knows he'd like to be.

"I feel like as long as they want me I'll be here," Williams said. "You never know what they're thinking upstairs. At this point, it's something I can't worry about, because it's something out of my control. I'm not going to rattle my brain and just kind of go crazy over what could maybe happen. I'm just going to enjoy time with my family and see what happens."

Despite missing the playoffs, Williams said the Ravens sent a message to the NFL as a team to be reckoned with in 2022.

"Regardless [of] if I'm back or not, we're more than capable," Williams said. "I mean, we're the Baltimore Ravens, and we're always in the talk, unless something crazy happens. It's not like there's some crazy rebuilding we've got to do. We've just got to get some guys healthy and add some more pieces to the puzzle, like we're going to do this offseason, and keep on riding. And we're going to double-back on it. We're definitely going to double-down."