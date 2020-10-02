News & Notes: Devin Duvernay Ready for a Larger Role 

Steelers Game Is Moved, Harbaugh Remains Flexible

Official word came from the NFL on Friday that the Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers matchup at M&T Bank Stadium has been moved from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1 due to the Tennessee Titans' COVID outbreak. Meanwhile, the Ravens' bye week has been moved from Week 8 (Nov. 1) to Week 7 (Oct. 25).

Coaches love to set their practice schedules and travel plans well in advance, but everyone entered this season knowing that changes could take place at any time. The Steelers and Ravens are archrivals, and the outcome of their head-to-head matchups this year could determine who wins the AFC North. Yet, Harbaugh wasn't stressing about the scheduling change when asked about it Friday.

"The need to be flexible, this is the year for that," Harbaugh said. "It's kind of important every year. You just don't worry about it. You go on and play it out however it plays out. I do believe and understand the league has the best interests at heart. Everybody will just do what they have to do."

With a bye in Week 4, the Steelers will have to play 13 straight weeks through the end of the season. When asked about that, Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin told reporters, "We do not care."

Harbaugh said he would take the same approach to having the Ravens' bye week moved.