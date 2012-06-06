News, Notes From Week 3 Of OTAs

Jun 06, 2012 at 11:53 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

c40ffeec101d4922a1d4aec67e13de61.jpg


The Ravens finish the third and final week of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) Thursday, and Wednesday's practice was the last one open to the media.

Here are some of the highlights from the open session:

-Cornerback Cary Williams returned to the practice field, after sitting out the first two weeks recovering from offseason hip surgery. He participated in individual drills – like backpedalling and running – but still did not participate in the full 11-on-11 portion of practice.

  • Second-round pick Kelechi Osemele did not practice again, but he jogged on and off the field during drills. He described his injury as "minor" and did not appear to be in any visible pain.

-With Williams still coming back from the injury, third-year cornerback Danny Gorrer was working as the third cornerback option behind Lardarius Webb and Jimmy Smith. When the Ravens would use three cornerbacks, Gorrer and Smith would play on the outside, and Webb would move to the slot position.

-Rookie Christian Thompson ran with the first team defense at free safety. The fourth-round pick is taking advantage now of the reps, which will likely be limited next week when veteran Ed Reed is expected back for mandatory minicamp.

  • Quarterback Joe Flacco showed off his legs on one play, scrambling out of the pocket to get by the defensive line, and then stiff-armed the big and physical Smith as the two were running out of bounds. Overall, Flacco has been impressive throughout the OTAs, drawing praise from Head Coach John Harbaugh and a number of players.

-Rookie wide receiver Tommy Streeter is up and down during practice. He shows flashes of potential, but is also still raw. On one play, he made a nice grab on the sideline and then took off past the defenders to the end zone. But he also dropped some passes and struggled to get separation from cornerbacks at times.

-A rookie wide receiver who has looked impressive during OTAs is Deonte Thompson, an undrafted free agent out of Florida. He ran some reps with the first team as a slot receiver (Anquan Boldin was not in attendance) and was a frequent target for Flacco.

-Rookie kicker Justin Tucker continues to show off a good leg, as he booted some more long field goals. Billy Cundiff also was solid on Wednesday, but Tucker is showing that he could push the veteran kicker throughout the offseason.

