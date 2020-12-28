News & Notes: Greg Roman Is Keeping Running Game Fresh

In addition to mauling opponents with their run game, the Ravens are keeping defenses off balance.

Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman is keeping the pressure on defenses with creative schemes. Baltimore has averaged 233.3 yards rushing during its four-game winning streak, while adding some new wrinkles along the way.

Lately, the Ravens have used formations featuring two running backs more often, sometimes lining up J.K. Dobbins in the slot before he motions into the backfield to join Gus Edwards. With Dobbins' speed threatening the perimeter, Edwards' power between the tackles and Lamar Jackson's elusiveness, the two-back formations create a triple threat that's difficult to contain.

"We've always had it; it's part of the offense," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "That personnel group has been in the offense for a long time. We're using it more now than ever, certainly. Those plays are in the offense – it's just how you group them. It just was part of the evolution, a little bit, of what we've been talking about doing; what you do and what builds off the next thing, in terms of building things and kind of growing throughout the season."

Losing the blocking of tight end Nick Boyle, who went down for the season with a knee injury in Week 10, was a major blow. But the Ravens are finding ways to compensate without perhaps the league's best blocking tight end. Sometimes Baltimore is using six offensive linemen to create more leverage at the point of attack, and having 300-pound Pro Bowl fullback Pat Ricard is like having an extra offensive lineman.

After setting the all-time NFL record for rushing yards in a season last year, the Ravens knew opponents would study their running game searching for ways to contain it. But the Ravens have responded with adjustments that have helped them remain the league's top running team.

"I think our offensive coaches, Coach Roman and the rest of the guys, have done a really good job of being creative with those groups and those backs and different guys in different settings," Harbaugh said. "It's put people in conflict. It's put defensive position players and coordinators in conflict, and that's what we always try to do.