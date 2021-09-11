News & Notes: Greg Roman Works Overtime With New Running Backs

Ravens Prepare for Loud Crowd in Vegas

Loud music was pumping through the speakers Saturday during the Ravens' last practice before their flight to Las Vegas. Monday night will be the first regular season game with fans at Allegiant Stadium and a raucous atmosphere is expected.

Playing before a full house on the road is a situation the Ravens haven't faced recently, but the Ravens feel ready to avoid pre-snap penalties and communication issues that can be caused by noise.

"Homefield advantage at a loud stadium - that forces you to prepare for it," Roman said. "We've got a couple different ways to go about that. Our guys are really dialed in on it."

Jackson said earlier in the week that he was confident the Ravens would block out the noise and execute with efficiency.

"We've played in noisy atmospheres," Jackson said. "[The Raiders] are just a great team, great all-around team. We're just going to have a 'Monday Night Fight.' How about that? That's what it's going to be."

Defending Darren Waller is Huge Priority

Raiders tight end Darren Waller, a former Raven, has back-to-back seasons with over 1,100 yards receiving. Martindale remembers Waller having some huge days against his defense during practices. He doesn't want that to happen Monday night.

"He's a great athlete," Martindale said. "It was tough when he was here taking the reps against the defense. Sometimes we'd just say, 'That's Waller.' He's everything we knew he'd be. I'm happy for him, not Monday night, but any other time I'll be happy for him because he's a good person and he's gone through a lot of things to get where he's at. We really respect that."

Ravens Coaches Offer Condolences on 9-11

Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, and both Martindale and Special Teams Coordinator Chris Horton opened their media sessions by paying their respects.

"We all sit here, we're all blessed and think of our life every day, but in the blink of an eye we know exactly what can happen," Horton said. "As we go through our days, think about those families."

Martindale said he was moved watching television Friday night and hearing various programs discussing the terrorist attacks.