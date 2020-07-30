News & Notes: John Harbaugh Previews Competition to Replace Marshal Yanda

Young is another big-time player to get back on the field, as he's one of the best slot corners in the NFL when healthy. The Ravens signed him to a contract extension last offseason envisioning him as a key member of an already loaded secondary.

"Tavon looks great, he's doing the walkthroughs, he's been conditioning," Harbaugh said. "Tavon's really excited to be back on the field. He told me that yesterday."

McPhee had three sacks and physical run defense in seven starts to begin last season. Elliott is a talented player whose NFL career has been setback by injuries. He missed his rookie season in 2018 with a fractured forearm, and he was placed on injured reserve last October.

"Pernell's great, he looks super-good. He looks fantastic," Harbaugh said. "DeShon's here, he's working hard, and looks 100 percent."

Harbaugh Shares His Thoughts on Antonio Brown

Lamar Jackson would like the Ravens to sign Antonio Brown, and it's understandable why a quarterback would love throwing to a wide receiver with Brown's ability. However, Brown is still under investigation by the NFL for off-the-field issues of sexual assault and misconduct, so it remains to be seen whether, and for how long, he would be suspended. He has not played since Week 2 of last season.

Jackson worked out in April with Brown and his cousin, Ravens wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. That session in Florida made Jackson even more bullish on Brown, but his NFL future remains unclear, although Harbaugh appreciates Jackson's feedback on Brown.

"I respect him for feeling that way, I respect his opinion on it," Harbaugh said. "Definitely appreciate hearing how that workout went whenever it was. It was a long time ago now. We'll look at any and every player at all times. Antonio Brown's no exception. Decisions will be made. I don't think he's even available to be really signed right now, so it's not really a conversation you have until he's available to sign. That's something I'll have to ask (General Manager) Eric (DeCosta) about, where that stands with the league and the player. But that's where we stand on that, at least from my perspective."

Jimmy Smith Will Remain Primarily a Cornerback

The Ravens have the NFL's deepest cornerback rotation led by Pro Bowlers Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, veteran Jimmy Smith and Young. Smith could see reps at safety this season, but Harbaugh said Smith would remain primarily a cornerback, although a very versatile one.

"He can play outside, he's learning to play inside, the nickel," Harbaugh said. "It becomes more of a situational matchup. It kind of blends into what we do defensively. I don't know if any team has more defensive packages than we do. It's really not complicated for us the way our defense is organized. Jimmy, if he lines up at safety, it will be for a reason to do a certain specific task, or number of tasks.