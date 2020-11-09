News & Notes: John Harbaugh Updates Ravens Injuries

The Ravens cornerback depth continues to be tested.
Khalil Dorsey suffered a dislocated shoulder Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts that will force him to miss time.
"That's probably going to be a couple of weeks for him. I was out there when they were popping that thing in," Head Coach John Harbaugh said grimacing.
Injuries have hit Baltimore hard at cornerback. Tavon Young and Iman Marshall are done for the season with knee injuries, Anthony Averett (shoulder) is on injured reserve and Marlon Humphrey (COVID-19) missed Sunday's game. Dorsey's injury could result in the Ravens adding another cornerback to the roster prior to facing the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football.
In other injury news, Harbaugh said Humphrey remained on target to return for the Patriots game. Humphrey tested positive last week.
"It's a 10-day protocol to my understanding," Harbaugh said. "Nothing's changed that's been reported to me."
Harbaugh said the finger injury that kept starting inside linebacker L.J. Fort sidelined against the Indianapolis Colts was not long-term. But it remains to be seen how quickly defensive end Calais Campbell can return from his calf injury.
"It's not a season-ender, major injury or anything like that," Harbaugh said. "It's a calf strain. We'll see where that goes."
Chris Board and Malik Harrison Step Up
Fort's absence pressed inside linebackers Malik Harrison and Chris Board into heavier action against the Colts, and they responded well.
Harrison, a rookie third-round pick from Ohio State, led had seven tackles while playing a career-high 33 snaps. Board also played a career-high 35 snaps and continued to be steady. Harrison and rookie inside linebacker Patrick Queen (four tackles, 58 snaps) missed the week of practice on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and their stamina was tested. But Harbaugh was pleased with the entire inside linebacker group.
"I thought those guys played really well," Harbaugh said. "I thought they played excellent football especially for not having practiced. They did a really good job. I though Mike Macdonald
, our linebackers coach, did a great job with those guys, getting them ready to play. Very few mistakes. They played super-hard. They just left it all out there. They really played just excellent football."
Justin Madubuike Shows His Quickness
Listed at 6-foot-3, 293 pounds, rookie defensive tackle Justin Madubuike is strong and quick, and his athleticism showed while making a key tackle during Sunday's second quarter. Philip Rivers tossed a quick pass to running back Jonathan Taylor, who had blockers in front of him. Taylor appeared to be set up for a long run, but Madubuike turned on the speed and tackled Taylor from behind.
Instead of a big gain, the Colts were forced to punt after their next play, and Harbaugh gave Madubuike his props.
"That's a great play," Harbaugh said. "That thing was about to get out. He really showed some great acceleration and went and got it on a pursuit and effort play. That was a tremendous football play. He played really well. He was very physical. He played like we like to play as far as our techniques. He's learning that as he goes, he's getting more consistent with that. Brings a little bit of a pass rush inside. I'm glad we got him, that's for sure."
The rookie could have a larger role going forward if Campbell is unable to play.
New-Look Offensive Line Played 'Pretty Darn Good'
Baltimore's new-look offensive line with Orlando Brown Jr. at left tackle, Patrick Mekari at right guard and D.J. Fluker at right tackle started its first game together against the Colts. Lamar Jackson was sacked just twice and the Ravens put together three long drives in the second half that helped turn the game in their favor. Harbaugh was pleased with the offensive line's performance.
"I thought they played pretty darn good," Harbaugh said. "That front they were playing is really good. That's one of the very top fronts in the league.
"I think we struggled with them more in the first half. In the second half, we started to get a sense of the timing of it a little bit better. It's hard to practice that kind of speed and how well they do that stuff. I thought our line did a good job of adjusting through the game. Joe D. (Offensive Line Coach Joe D'Alessandris) did a great job of coaching those guys up. It showed up in the second half."