News & Notes: John Harbaugh 'Very Hopeful' Nick Boyle Can Play in Opener

Although Nick Boyle has not practiced since his recovery from knee surgery, Head Coach John Harbaugh remains hopeful that Boyle can be ready be Week 1 to face the Las Vegas Raiders (Sept. 13).

The veteran tight end had surgery in November following his season-ending injury, then had a minor clean-up procedure this summer. Boyle is arguably the NFL's top blocking tight end.

"He's making progress," Harbaugh said. "It's a knee. It was a serious injury. He'll be back as soon as he can be. We're still very hopeful for the opener, but we just have to see.

"The good thing is, we have other options. I like the way our tight ends our coming along. We've got depth at receiver when those guys come back. We'll be able to put a good offense out here if he doesn't make it. If he does make it, it'll be great."

Backup tight ends Josh Oliver and Eric Tomlinson are making strong bids to be part of the 53-man roster behind Mark Andrews. Acquired in an offseason trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Oliver had seven catches for 50 yards Saturday night in Carolina while being targeted a team-high 10 times. Tomlinson added two catches for six yards, but he has done well as a blocker.

In addition to not having Boyle, the Ravens have multiple wide receivers dealing with injuries. However, Pro Bowl fullback Pat Ricard isn't worried about the offense. Ricard's superb blocking and improvement as a pass catcher can help pick up the slack until Boyle returns, and Ricard likes how the Ravens have executed during training camp and their two preseason games.

"The guys that are out there, they've been making plays," Ricard said. "They've been showing they can play in this offense.