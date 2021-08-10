News & Notes: Rashod Bateman Limps Off Field With Injury

Brandon Stephens Making Rapid Transition to Safety

The Ravens drafted Brandon Stephens in the third round believing he could transition successfully from cornerback to safety, and that's exactly what they are seeing at training camp.

Stephens began his career as a running back at UCLA, but he switched to cornerback after transferring to SMU. Pass Game Coordinator/Secondary Coach Chris Hewitt likes what he sees so far, and wants to see Stephens continue to stack strong days.

"He's a guy that's only played two years at defensive back," Hewitt said. "As a DB he's an infant, but he's learning fast. He's a great athlete and he's going to continue learning. We'll find out where he ends up as far as a player. But right now he's headed in the right direction. I'm happy he's around."

Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott started every game at safety last season, but there is no guarantee they will avoid injury this season, and the Ravens place a high value on secondary depth. Elliott was familiar with Stephens before Baltimore drafted him and was already a fan of his work.