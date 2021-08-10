News & Notes: Rashod Bateman Limps Off Field With Injury

Tuesday's practice was brief for rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman.
During one-on-one drills, Bateman fell to the ground in pain after making a cut while being defended by Marcus Peters. Bateman stayed face down for several moments, then after being helped off the field, he slowly limped inside and did not return.
Head Coach John Harbaugh was not scheduled to address the media Tuesday, so there was no update on Bateman's status.
The first-round draft pick had just returned to action on Monday, after missing time last week with muscle tightness. Other wide receivers who missed practice were Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Miles Boykin and Deon Cain. Cornerback Khalil Dorsey left practice early after contesting a pass thrown to Devin Gray.
Edwards Returns Strong After Bout With COVID
After spending the start of training camp on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Gus Edwards is back strong and looking better than ever. Edwards said he didn't feel well for a few days after testing positive, but he obviously managed to shake it off.
"I had three days that were real tough," Edwards said.
Running Backs Coach Craig Ver Steeg can tell Edwards was working out once he started to feel better.
"Really impressed with the kind of shape he's in," Ver Steeg said. "You don't get there without doing something during the 10 days you were off."
Edwards signed a two-year extension in June and his importance to the offense is unquestioned after beginning his career as an undrafted free agent. However, Edwards never lacks for motivation.
"I try not to be comfortable," Edwards said. "It's about being consistent now. If anything, it puts a lot more pressure on me. I've got to prove myself."
Brandon Stephens Making Rapid Transition to Safety
The Ravens drafted Brandon Stephens in the third round believing he could transition successfully from cornerback to safety, and that's exactly what they are seeing at training camp.
Stephens began his career as a running back at UCLA, but he switched to cornerback after transferring to SMU. Pass Game Coordinator/Secondary Coach Chris Hewitt likes what he sees so far, and wants to see Stephens continue to stack strong days.
"He's a guy that's only played two years at defensive back," Hewitt said. "As a DB he's an infant, but he's learning fast. He's a great athlete and he's going to continue learning. We'll find out where he ends up as far as a player. But right now he's headed in the right direction. I'm happy he's around."
Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott started every game at safety last season, but there is no guarantee they will avoid injury this season, and the Ravens place a high value on secondary depth. Elliott was familiar with Stephens before Baltimore drafted him and was already a fan of his work.
"He's from the Dallas area so I train with him," Elliott said. "When I got the notification that B-Stephens had been drafted by us, I was like `Oh, that's live.' Because I know how hard he works and how hard he wants to be great, and how good of a person he is. As a player, he has a running back background so he has great feet. He can move very well. Right now he's trying to learn the defense. I'm trying to get that boy to talk a bit more. He's a little silent guy so I've got to get him to talk more on the football field. He's got the potential to be great. If he keeps working and following the leaders we have on this team, he's going to be a great player one day."
Hewitt Says Ravens Wide Receivers Present Stiff Challenge for Secondary
Facing the Ravens' elite secondary led by All-Pro corners Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters is a great training camp experience for Baltimore's wide receivers. However, it works both ways. The wide receiver group is also bringing out the best in Baltimore's secondary.
Humphrey locked the door on Baltimore's receivers Tuesday, denying completions on four straight passes and standing out as the best player on the field. However, James Proche II, Sammy Watkins and others have all had strong training camps, and their presence has raised the level of competition. Hewitt credited Wide Receivers Coach Tee Martin and Pass Game Specialist Keith Williams for helping the wide receivers bring intensity every day.
"No offense to any of the receivers that we've had in the past – this is a great group of receivers," Hewitt said. "We're facing more speed than we've ever faced in previous years. What Dub and Tee has done with those guys has been remarkable. Their running fast routes, they're putting stress on us. The guys that we're going against is making us better."