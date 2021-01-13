News & Notes: Ravens Don't Plan to Let Snow Stop Them

Jimmy Smith Sees Similarities to 2012 Super Bowl Run

Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith is one of the few Ravens who was with the team during the 2012 season when they won their last Super Bowl. During that year, the Ravens started 5-1, just like this year's Ravens. They had a three-game losing streak that almost cost them a playoff spot, similar to this year's Ravens, who had a three-game losing streak before winning five straight to make the postseason.

Smith sees the similarities. And of course, he hopes this year ends the same way the 2012 season ended.

"It's similar," Smith said. "I'm not going to say it's the same. But it's eerily similar to us hitting a little adversity and then going on a hot streak. That's kind of the route we took then. Kind of on pace, but we'll see."

When Smith looks around the locker room these days, he no longer sees Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Terrell Suggs, Marshal Yanda or Joe Flacco. But he sees many young players who have grown into leadership roles like Jackson, Marlon Humphrey and Matthew Judon, as well as respected veterans like Pernell McPhee, Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe. Smith feels the same kind of championship culture in the locker room.