News & Notes: Ravens Expect Steelers' Best Game Sunday

It's hard for the Steelers to escape criticism in Pittsburgh these days, but beating the Ravens on Sunday would reduce the heat.

Baltimore expects to see Pittsburgh's best game on Sunday for many reasons. The Steelers (5-5-1) haven't won in three weeks and need a victory desperately, they're coming off a 41-10 beatdown by the Cincinnati Bengals, and they're playing the rival Ravens (8-3) who sit atop the AFC North.

The Steelers are on the ropes, and Ricard expects their best punch.

"They're an organization where if they have a bad loss, the next week, they're not going to have another bad loss," Ricard said. "They're going tighten everything together and really give their best game. And I think we're going to get that from them, because of what happened to them last week, and they're playing us in Pittsburgh. It's a big game for both of us, so I think we're really going to get their complete best, for sure."

The Steelers have one of the NFL's most rabid fan bases, and visiting teams know they're in a hostile environment at Heinz Field. Ricard said his wife, Hayley, has felt the wrath of Steelers fans while watching him play from the stands.