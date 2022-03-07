Late for Work 3/7: What NFL Agents Say About How Lamar Jackson Has Handled Contract Negotiations

One agent La Canfora spoke with expects Jackson's deal will be in such a range.

"'That's where I think this is going,' the agent said. 'I hear he is looking at a three-year deal, or something short term. It's always about the money, and they aren't close on that, but it's also about the term. He already played for almost nothing ($1.7M base salary) last year. He's getting $23M (fully guaranteed) this year. You think he's scared of a franchise tag? I keep hearing he's looking at [Kirk] Cousins.'"

A different agent La Canfora spoke with said Jackson has played his hand strongly.

"'I hate to say it, and I wish he had an agent, but I think he has played this really well," said one top NFL agent. "When you do this for a living you have to follow certain protocols and diplomacy and, I hate to say it, but it's true, you have to worry about future business with the team. For this kid and his mom, this is a one-off. A one-time thing. And the team has to be mindful of those dynamics.'"

La Canfora also spoke with an NFL contract negotiator for a quarterback-needy team, who spoke rather candidly about how Jackson's camp is in a position of power.