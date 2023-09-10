Odell Beckham Jr. Pays Tribute to Deion Sanders During Warm-Ups

Sep 10, 2023 at 12:29 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

objdeion
Terrance Williams/AP Photo
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Baltimore.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s warm-up routine has always been entertainment, and he chose to pay tribute to Deion Sanders in Week 1.

Beckham donned a vintage Ravens Sanders "Revenge Tour" T-shirt during warm-ups.

Sanders is the toast of college football as the first-year head coach has his Colorado team at 2-0 on the season with two big wins over Nebraska and TCU.

Sanders finished his NFL playing career in Baltimore, coming out of a three-year retirement to still play at a high level at 37 years old, which he reminded everyone of with his jersey number. Sanders had five interceptions and 10 passes defensed over his final two seasons.

Now Beckham is looking to write a new chapter in his career in Baltimore after missing all of last season following his Super Bowl knee injury.

Beckham is itching to prove he can once again be one of the game's elite wide receivers, just as Sanders has proven – both as a player and coach – that he's always a star among stars.

Gameday Arrivals: Ravens Styling for Season Opener

Check out the Ravens' fits as they arrive at M&T Bank Stadium to kick off the 2023 season against the Houston Texans.

QB Lamar Jackson
1 / 48

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
2 / 48

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Zay Flowers
3 / 48

WR Zay Flowers

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Rashod Bateman
4 / 48

WR Rashod Bateman

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Patrick Queen
5 / 48

ILB Patrick Queen

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
K Justin Tucker
6 / 48

K Justin Tucker

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Marcus Williams
7 / 48

S Marcus Williams

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Odafe Oweh
8 / 48

OLB Odafe Oweh

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Nelson Agholor
9 / 48

WR Nelson Agholor

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OL Patrick Mekari
10 / 48

OL Patrick Mekari

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G Kevin Zeitler
11 / 48

G Kevin Zeitler

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Ar'Darius Washington
12 / 48

S Ar'Darius Washington

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DE Brent Urban
13 / 48

DE Brent Urban

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: RB J.K. Dobbins, WR Devin Duvernay
14 / 48

From left: RB J.K. Dobbins, WR Devin Duvernay

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
T Daniel Faalele
15 / 48

T Daniel Faalele

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: FB Patrick Ricard, LS Tyler Ott
16 / 48

From left: FB Patrick Ricard, LS Tyler Ott

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Tylan Wallace
17 / 48

WR Tylan Wallace

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: TE Mark Andrews, C Tyler Linderbaum
18 / 48

From left: TE Mark Andrews, C Tyler Linderbaum

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Justice Hill
19 / 48

RB Justice Hill

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
NT Michael Pierce
20 / 48

NT Michael Pierce

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: TE Mark Andrews, C Tyler Linderbaum
21 / 48

From left: TE Mark Andrews, C Tyler Linderbaum

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Roquan Smith
22 / 48

ILB Roquan Smith

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LB Del'Shawn Phillips
23 / 48

LB Del'Shawn Phillips

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: G Ben Cleveland
24 / 48

From left: G Ben Cleveland

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Malik Hamm
25 / 48

OLB Malik Hamm

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Geno Stone
26 / 48

S Geno Stone

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Gus Edwards
27 / 48

RB Gus Edwards

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Rock Ya-Sin
28 / 48

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: OLB David Ojabo, TE Isaiah Likely
29 / 48

From left: OLB David Ojabo, TE Isaiah Likely

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
P Jordan Stout
30 / 48

P Jordan Stout

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: DT Travis Jones, G/T Sala Aumavae-Laulu
31 / 48

From left: DT Travis Jones, G/T Sala Aumavae-Laulu

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Jeremiah Moon
32 / 48

OLB Jeremiah Moon

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Sean Ryan
33 / 48

WR Sean Ryan

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: CB Ronald Darby, OLB Jadeveon Clowney
34 / 48

From left: CB Ronald Darby, OLB Jadeveon Clowney

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Kyle Hamilton
35 / 48

S Kyle Hamilton

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Justin Madubuike
36 / 48

DT Justin Madubuike

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Jeremiah Moon
37 / 48

OLB Jeremiah Moon

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Kevon Seymour
38 / 48

CB Kevon Seymour

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: CB Ronald Darby, OLB Jadeveon Clowney
39 / 48

From left: CB Ronald Darby, OLB Jadeveon Clowney

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Rayshad Nichols
40 / 48

DT Rayshad Nichols

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
T Ronnie Stanley
41 / 48

T Ronnie Stanley

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Laquon Treadwell
42 / 48

WR Laquon Treadwell

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Josh Ross
43 / 48

ILB Josh Ross

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Tyler Huntley
44 / 48

QB Tyler Huntley

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
T Morgan Moses
45 / 48

T Morgan Moses

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DB Brandon Stephens
46 / 48

DB Brandon Stephens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: DT Broderick Washington, OLB Tavius Robinson
47 / 48

From left: DT Broderick Washington, OLB Tavius Robinson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LB Malik Harrison
48 / 48

LB Malik Harrison

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Mark Andrews Inactive vs. Texans

Josh Johnson is active as the backup quarterback to Lamar Jackson.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Texans Home Opener

The Ravens kick off the 2023 season against the Houston Texans Sunday at 1 p.m.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Texans Game Preview

The Ravens begin their 2023 regular season at M&T Bank Stadium against the Houston Texans.
news

Ravens Activate Two Players From Practice Squad for Opener

The Ravens have activated two players from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

50 Words or Less: Ravens Have a Palpable Edge As Season Begins

Ravens' questioned units have favorable matchups vs. Texans. Some interesting picks on Ravens breakout candidates.
news

Mark Andrews Questionable After Week of Limited Practice

Marlon Humphrey has been officially ruled out. Odell Beckham is ready to go. There are no limitations on Rashod Bateman and J.K. Dobbins.
news

News & Notes: Rashod Bateman, J.K. Dobbins at Full Speed for Week 1

John Harbaugh has no concern about J.K. Dobbins' workload. Josh Johnson focuses on being ready to play, not whether he's No. 2 or No. 3. Harbaugh begins his 16th season as a head coach while DeMeco Ryans begins his first.
news

Pundit Picks: Ravens Unanimously Picked to Beat Texans

See who the pundits are picking to win Sunday's game at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Ravens Confident in Their Cornerbacks, No Matter Who Lines Up

With Marlon Humphrey still not back on the field, his teammates in the cornerback room are prepared to step up.
news

Mark Andrews Gives Update on His Quad Injury

The Ravens have much respect for Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud. David Ojabo has been strong in practice. Jadeveon Clowney will be moved around for matchups.
news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Go With Classic Look for Season-Opener

The Ravens will wear purple jerseys and white pants for their Week 1 game against the Texans.
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
FIND TICKETS
Advertising