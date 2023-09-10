Odell Beckham Jr. Pays Tribute to Deion Sanders During Warm-Ups

Odell Beckham Jr.'s warm-up routine has always been entertainment, and he chose to pay tribute to Deion Sanders in Week 1.
Beckham donned a vintage Ravens Sanders "Revenge Tour" T-shirt during warm-ups.
Sanders is the toast of college football as the first-year head coach has his Colorado team at 2-0 on the season with two big wins over Nebraska and TCU.
Sanders finished his NFL playing career in Baltimore, coming out of a three-year retirement to still play at a high level at 37 years old, which he reminded everyone of with his jersey number. Sanders had five interceptions and 10 passes defensed over his final two seasons.
Now Beckham is looking to write a new chapter in his career in Baltimore after missing all of last season following his Super Bowl knee injury.
Beckham is itching to prove he can once again be one of the game's elite wide receivers, just as Sanders has proven – both as a player and coach – that he's always a star among stars.
Check out the Ravens' fits as they arrive at M&T Bank Stadium to kick off the 2023 season against the Houston Texans.