Odell Beckham Jr. Is 'Feeling the Love' From Baltimore

While the superstar vibes emanate from the purple-haired Beckham, his intention to help get Baltimore back to the Super Bowl for the first time in 11 years is evident.

He put in the work to get his body right, which he showed off with a flex to reporters. He's working with rookie Zay Flowers and the team's younger receivers, trying to sharpen their skills. Flowers said he's trying to learn from Beckham's routine, which veteran cornerback Marlon Humphrey also took note of.

"I was actually kind of watching his pre-practice routine; it was pretty long," Humphrey said. "He's got a pretty good system, he does. I'm really excited for 'The OBJ Era.'"

Flowers said his biggest takeaway so far from working with the vet is "working hard every day, going for what you want."

"Because, you know, he did it as a young player too with a 1,000-yard season, 1,000-yard season," Flowers said. "I'm just trying to learn what he did, take a routine from him and trying to use it towards my way and do it my way."