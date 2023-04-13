Odell Beckham Jr. Hopes to Play With Lamar Jackson

Before agreeing to a deal with Baltimore on Easter Sunday, Beckham was set to visit the New York Jets, who are still in the midst of trying to complete a trade for Aaron Rodgers.

"If you look at the other situations I was going into, everything was uncertain," Beckham said. "Life's uncertain. Obviously, I would assume that it's going to work out [between Jackson and the Ravens]. I have that faith and that hope."

Beckham and Jackson have a relationship dating back years. The two immediately connected on a FaceTime call after news broke of Beckham signing in Baltimore, and there have been reports that Jackson recruited Beckham.

"He was just like, 'Truss,'" Beckham said of their conversation. "I can definitely tell you that he was excited about the opportunity to be able to get to work if that does present itself. At the end of the day, he's obviously who I would love to play with."

Beckham said he grew up looking up to former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick, and Jackson reminds him of that childhood star. Beckham was asked about whether there was any hesitation about signing with Baltimore because of the perception of the Ravens offense.

"I don't know that I ever thought about. I just saw No. 8 out there and I know that he can throw the ball," Beckham said. "We always talk about perception vs. reality. There was a perception that Lamar wasn't a passer and then there's the reality that he can throw the ball all over the field."

DeCosta said he has communicated with Jackson since his March 2 trade request, but he didn't want to get into the details of those conversations. DeCosta reiterated that the team's feelings about Jackson haven't changed since the end of the season.

"We only think of Lamar as the quarterback of this team," DeCosta said. "We are hopeful to get a deal done. It's been, as you all know, a very long process. But a lot of times the best things in life take a long time. I go back to this guy right here [Beckham]; it took a long time to get him here. It started last year and we finally got him.