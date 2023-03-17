Late for Work 3/17: Ravens Reportedly Interested in Odell Beckham Jr.

How Surprising Is It That No Team Has Reportedly Made an Offer for Lamar Jackson Yet?

The seemingly tepid market for Lamar Jackson after the Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on him is one of the biggest surprises of free agency, according to Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson.

Jackson has been free to negotiate with teams since Wednesday afternoon, but there have been no reports of any teams reaching out to him.

"It was also curious to see the number of teams that seemingly distanced themselves from the race almost immediately after the Ravens used the tag," Monson said.

Upon further review, however, Monson said he understands why teams might be hesitant to make an offer.

"When you consider the real mechanics of how the offer sheet would work — that any prospective team needs to carry that contract on their books for the week that Baltimore has to decide whether to match, effectively prohibiting their ability to do anything else in free agency — it starts to make a little more sense," Monson wrote.

Another factor could be that the perception around the league is that the Ravens will likely match any offer for Jackson.

"Good Morning Football's" Jason McCourty said he's not surprised no team has made an offer yet.