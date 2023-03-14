Presented by

Late for Work 3/14: Jerry Jeudy Is a 'Big-Name Wide Receiver to Watch' 

Mar 14, 2023 at 09:40 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

031423-Jeudy
Ryan Kang/AP Photos
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) runs a route during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Denver. The Broncos defeated the Chargers, 31-28.

Should Ravens Pursue Trade for Jerry Jeudy?

As Ravens fans watched the wide receiver free agent market, there wasn't much movement on the first day of legal tampering.

Wide receivers don't go for cheap on the open market. Could the Ravens' best path towards adding a veteran wide receiver be via trade?

An offensive playmaker who could be on the trade block is Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Jeudy, the 15th-overall selection in 2020, doesn't carry a high cap number, so the Ravens could afford him. He has a $2.6 million salary in 2023 that jumps to $13 million in his fifth year.

Jeudy is also friends with Lamar Jackson. The Southeast Florida natives played together when they were younger, and Jeudy attended Jackson's youth camp last year.

However, the Broncos' asking price reportedly is high. How high remains to be seen.

The Ravens don't have a second-round pick. They have the 22nd-overall pick in this year's draft and have been frequently linked to rookie wide receivers. A rookie wideout would come with four years of lower salary, but Jeudy has already shown he can be a playmaker in the NFL.

Jeudy, 23, is coming off his best season, as he had 67 catches for 972 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games.

It's been reported that Denver wide receivers Courtland Sutton and K.J. Hamler also could be available via trade.

Best Free-Agent Fits for Ravens at Wide Receiver, Cornerback, Edge Rusher

The Ravens made headlines yesterday during the unofficial opening of free agency, but not because they made any additions.

Baltimore released veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell in a cost-saving move, while guard Ben Powers and tight end Josh Oliver reportedly agreed to lucrative deals with the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings, respectively.

Given the Ravens' cap situation, none of the departures were unexpected, nor was the team's lack of activity yesterday. General Manager Eric DeCosta made it clear in the season-review press conference that the Ravens will be selective in free agency.

With that in mind, The Baltimore Sun’s Childs Walker looked at the talent available at positions of need for the Ravens and the players who might fit them best. Here's a look at Walker's picks at wide receiver and edge rusher:

Wide receiver: Allen Lazard

"Allen Lazard is built like a tight end and grades as one of the best run blockers at his position, so he would fit seamlessly with the way the Ravens have played in recent years. New Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken used large pass catchers creatively at Georgia. Could he turn Lazard into the physical red-zone threat the Ravens have lacked at wide receiver since they traded Anquan Boldin a decade ago? They would have to look elsewhere for a deep threat to spread the field along with 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman. But Lazard might be the right player at a reasonable price."

Cornerback: Marcus Peters

"Peters did not regain his vintage form after he returned from a torn ACL early last season, but coaches and teammates still revere his football acumen and gift for creating turnovers. He has said he would like to stay in Baltimore. DeCosta has talked to Peters and his agent, Doug Hendrickson, about that possibility. He would be an easy fit on a one-year deal and a potential mentor to whichever cornerback the Ravens select from a deep draft class."

Edge rusher: Arden Key

"Arden Key is long, young and versatile, and he visited with the Ravens last spring before he ended up with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Perhaps they would give him another look if his market does not take off. A return engagement with [Justin] Houston might be more likely, though DeCosta said it would probably have to happen later in the free agent cycle."

Ravens Named One of Best Fits for Austin Ekeler if He's Traded

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler reportedly has requested permission to speak with other teams about a potential trade. The Ravens were named of the three best destinations for the dual-threat star by The Draft Network’s Justin Melo.

"J.K. Dobbins continues to deal with the fallout of a season-ending knee injury suffered in 2021," Melo wrote. "Dobbins led all Ravens running backs with a measly 520 rushing yards in 2022. Both Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill are unrestricted free agents and may not return to the Ravens in 2023. Baltimore could justify acquiring Ekeler via trade."

Ekeler, 27, playing for the Ravens is certainly tantalizing but seems highly unlikely.

Dobbins, 24, looked more like himself after returning in Week 14 following a midseason knee scope. In his final four games, Dobbins rushed for 397 yards and averaged 7 yards per carry. Also, Gus Edwards, 27, has reportedly agreed to rework his contract, so the Ravens' one-two punch at running back remains intact.

Another reason the Ravens trading for Ekeler doesn't make sense is their lack of cap space and draft capital.

According to NFL Network's Marc Ross, the best fit for Ekeler does reside in the AFC North, but it's not the Ravens.

Ravens Projected to Gain Two 2024 Compensatory Picks

The Ravens' 13-year streak of having at least one compensatory pick ended this year. They will likely start a new streak next year thanks to the departure of Powers and Oliver.

Baltimore is projected to receive a fourth-round compensatory pick for Powers and a sixth-round compensatory pick for Oliver in 2024.

The Ravens also gained a seventh-round pick next year with the reported trade of safety Chuck Clark to the New York Jets.

Quick Hits

Related Content

news

Late for Work 3/13: Could the Colts Be the Team to Pursue Lamar Jackson?

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler & Dan Graziano report teams aren't likely to offer sheet Jackson. Which Ravens free agents will remain in Baltimore? Ravens attended top free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.'s private workout on Friday.

news

Late for Work 3/10: Mike Florio: Commanders Make Most Sense of Possible Destinations for Lamar Jackson

A pundit says the best outcome for Lamar Jackson is to remain a Raven. What type of offer could damage the Ravens' chances of retaining Jackson? Chuck Clark is lauded for going from sixth-round pick to defensive stalwart. Michael Pierce reportedly restructures contract to save nearly $3 million in cap space.

news

Late for Work 3/9: Ian Rapoport: Ravens 'Have Tried Variety of Ways' to Reach an Agreement With Lamar Jackson

Pundit says Jackson is worth more to the Ravens than any other team. The Ravens are being lauded for hiring Chuck Smith as outside linebackers coach.

news

Late for Work 3/8: Multiple Teams Reportedly Won't Pursue Lamar Jackson. Who's Left, What Could Deals Look Like?

Why the Falcons' supposed interest in Jackson never made sense. Robert Griffin III says the Ravens hope the non-exclusive franchise tag will speed up stalled negotiations with Jackson. Peter King proposes a short-term deal for Jackson to stay in Baltimore. How tagging Jackson affects the salary cap.

news

Late for Work 3/7: Pundits Discuss Franchise Tag Debate, Falcons' Potential Interest in Lamar Jackson

The Ravens are named one of the best fits for Anthony Richardson. Would the Ravens have interest in trading for Courtland Sutton or Allen Robinson? Marcus Peters is named one of the best value free agents.

news

Late for Work 3/6: Ravens Reportedly Considering Non-Exclusive Franchise Tag on Lamar Jackson

PFF considers non-exclusive franchise tag scenarios where the Ravens land two first-round picks. Quentin Johnston continues to be heavily mocked to the Ravens at No. 22. Wide receivers at the Combine talk splash plays, something the Ravens are looking for in the new Todd Monken offense.

news

Late for Work 3/3: Pundit Says Ravens Are 'Perfect Spot' for Yesterday's Combine Standout

Lamar Jackson is involved in three suggested bold offseason moves by Football Outsiders. John Harbaugh addresses how Jackson's contract situation impacts Marcus Peters. Kyle Hamilton is ranked as one of the 10 best safeties. Veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones is again linked to the Ravens.

news

Late for Work 3/2: Mock Draft Has Ravens Landing Top QB Prospect After Blockbuster Trade

Another pundit says Baltimore is a potential landing spot for Jalen Ramsey. Key Combine questions for prospects linked to the Ravens.

news

Late for Work 3/1: Mel Kiper Mocks One of His 'Favorite Prospects in Entire Class' to Ravens

Salary cap analyst looks at the Ravens' cut candidates. Would the Ravens be interested in Kenny Golladay?

news

Late for Work 2/28: This Receiver's Combine Performance Could Make Him a Raven

South Carolina cornerback is the Ravens' dream draft target. Ravens select an offensive lineman in CBS Sports' mock draft.

news

Late for Work 2/27: Pundit Says Baltimore Is Potential Landing Spot for Jalen Ramsey Trade

Five things the Ravens can accomplish during the 2023 NFL Scouting combine. Ravens "dream trade scenario" involves Las Vegas Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow. Ravens safeties coach headed to UCLA to become defensive coordinator.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising