Late for Work 3/14: Jerry Jeudy Is a 'Big-Name Wide Receiver to Watch' 

Jeudy, the 15th-overall selection in 2020, doesn't carry a high cap number, so the Ravens could afford him. He has a $2.6 million salary in 2023 that jumps to $13 million in his fifth year.

Jeudy is also friends with Lamar Jackson. The Southeast Florida natives played together when they were younger, and Jeudy attended Jackson's youth camp last year.

However, the Broncos' asking price reportedly is high. How high remains to be seen.

The Ravens don't have a second-round pick. They have the 22nd-overall pick in this year's draft and have been frequently linked to rookie wide receivers. A rookie wideout would come with four years of lower salary, but Jeudy has already shown he can be a playmaker in the NFL.

Jeudy, 23, is coming off his best season, as he had 67 catches for 972 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games.

It's been reported that Denver wide receivers Courtland Sutton and K.J. Hamler also could be available via trade.

Best Free-Agent Fits for Ravens at Wide Receiver, Cornerback, Edge Rusher

The Ravens made headlines yesterday during the unofficial opening of free agency, but not because they made any additions.

Given the Ravens' cap situation, none of the departures were unexpected, nor was the team's lack of activity yesterday. General Manager Eric DeCosta made it clear in the season-review press conference that the Ravens will be selective in free agency.

With that in mind, The Baltimore Sun’s Childs Walker looked at the talent available at positions of need for the Ravens and the players who might fit them best. Here's a look at Walker's picks at wide receiver and edge rusher:

Wide receiver: Allen Lazard