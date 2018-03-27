Offensive Line Looking Better Than Last Year, Here's the Initial Starting Lineup

Mar 27, 2018 at 09:09 AM
Ellison_Sarah
Sarah Ellison

BaltimoreRavens.com Editor & Writer

27_HarbsOutlinesOLine_news.jpg


There are still moving pieces along the Ravens offensive line, but Head Coach John Harbaugh shared his initial view of the 2018 starting unit:

Left tackle: Ronnie Stanley
Left guard: Alex Lewis
Center: Matt Skura
Right guard: Marshal Yanda
Right tackle: James Hurst

"Here's kind of the interesting thing about the o-line: You compare it to last year and I think we're in better shape than we were a year ago at this time," Harbaugh said Tuesday morning from the NFL League Meetings. "We actually have more flexibility, more depth than we did a year ago and it turned out pretty well for us."

Season-ending injuries to Lewis (shoulder) and Yanda (ankle) were gut punches last season, but the bright side was it forced Skura and Hurst, two former undrafted players, into the starting lineup. Both excelled in run-guru Greg Roman's system, helping the offense go from the 28th-ranked rushing unit in the league in 2016 to No. 11 in 2017.

The Ravens now know they have two proven starters that they weren't sure about last year at this time. They'll also get a huge boost with Yanda, a six-time Pro Bowler, returning. Plus, Lewis will be back and he was impressive during his rookie season in 2016.

Harbaugh was asked if Lewis is under consideration for the starting center job, and the Ravens coach said that's certainly a possibility, but for now, he likes the idea of Skura at center. Skura is showing his flexibility after starting 12 games at right guard last year.

"I think Matt will be the lead dog there as far as center; he'll get the first shot at it," Harbaugh said. "We'll start Alex off at left guard. We like Alex at left guard because what we do with our offense requires the guards to move and be really athletic and pull and things like that.

"We run a lot of different schemes. Gap schemes, pull schemes, lead schemes and different schemes where the guards have to get out and do a lot of athletic things. Alex Lewis can run. He's fast for an offensive lineman."

Last year's starting right tackle, Austin Howard, could've returned, but the Ravens chose not to exercise his 2018 contract option. He was scheduled to cost a reported $5 million against the cap.

Instead, the team opted to re-sign Hurst to a four-year deal that will only count $2.25 million against the cap this year. So, the Ravens save nearly $3 million in the moves. Hurst started all 16 games at left guard last year, but he's also started and left tackle and Harbaugh is confident he can kick out to right tackle.

"He was really doing well [at right tackle] in training camp last year," Harbaugh said. "Actually, Terrell Suggs said, 'Hey man, this is the next Rick Wagner, he's going to set the record [contract] this year.' That's how he felt about [Hurst] going against him in training camp. … That shows you how versatile he is."

Harbaugh reiterated that things could change. The offensive line is a fluid situation.

But overall, he's happy that he has plenty of flexibility, and wherever all the linemen wind up, he knows he has five very capable starters.

"I thought [Offensive Line Coach Joe D'Alessandris] did a really good job with those guys, obviously," Harbaugh said. "[Offensive Coordinator] Marty [Mornhinweg], Greg Roman, all of our coaches did a great job and it showed up in the fact that these guys are signing big contracts around the league. But we've got some prospects here.

"I love the way the offensive line is set up right now."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 7/16: Matt Judon on the Verge of Eclipsing Terrell Suggs, One of the Best Players of the Century

Ray Lewis is among many celebrities to lose hordes of followers after Twitter's fake account purge. Who will win the AFC North crown? The Ravens-Steelers Week 9 street fight could determine the victory. Tony Jefferson got married!

news

Late for Work 7/13: Ravens Secondary a Favorite to Become the Next 'Legion of Boom'

A blow to the argument that Joe Flacco doesn't elevate his receivers. How much better will Ravens' new offensive arsenal be? Don't be so sure about cuts of high draft picks on the bubble. Conflicting opinions on how good the Ravens offensive line will be.

news

Late for Work 7/9: Seven Ravens News, Notes and Opinions You May Have Missed Over the Break

Lamar Jackson gets a last piece of college hardware after being named the ACC Male Athlete of the Year. Oh, Jackson is the fastest QB in Madden 19 too. The Ravens' season rests on five vital players. This might be the perfect year for an early start to training camp. The AFC North was ranked the worst quarterback division. How Baltimore can win 10 games.

news

Late for Work 6/26: Ravens Players Point Out Disrespect and Myths of NFL Top 100 Players List

Where are they now? A look at where 15 Ravens free agents have landed. Which new Ravens receiver will have the biggest impact this season?

news

Late for Work 6/22: Who's the Ravens Kicker Not Named Justin Tucker Launching 70-Yard Field Goals?

Is 2018 a year-long NFL audition for quarterback Joe Flacco? A look at the Ravens' dead money in 2018, and it's significantly better than last season. Baltimore led the NFL in two-tight end sets last year.

news

Late for Work 6/21: Sizing up Ravens Roster With Locks, Bubble Players and Long Shots

O.J. Brigance writes 600-word op-ed with his eyes. Analyst predicts defensive tackle Brandon Williams will get his first Pro Bowl nod this year. What will be Ozzie Newsome's best offseason move? Tom Brady insinuates he'll play until he's 45 (please no).

news

Late for Work 6/20: Ravens Wrap up Rookie Contracts With Hayden Hurst Signing; Sneak Peek of the Top-Rated Ravens on Madden 19

Lamar Jackson was upset with his Madden speed rating after the draft, and the video game has since adjusted his score. Winners and losers of Ravens minicamp. Orlando Brown Jr. showed growth over the offseason. National media debate whether Baltimore is a good place for Jackson's development.

news

Late for Work 6/19: Tyus Bowser Making a Matt Judon-Like Leap Would Do Wonders for Defense; Ravens Playoff Rankings

ESPN voted the Ravens as one of five NFL candidates to return to the playoffs. Ravens boast PFF's fifth-ranked offensive line despite significant injuries. DJ Moore signs rookie contract, leaping Hayden Hurst and several other first-rounders. RGIII trying to help nurture Lamar Jackson. The biggest roster decision facing the Ravens.

news

Late for Work 6/15: Jackson Could See Field Before All Other Rookie QBs; Latest Reminder Mosley Will Be 'Extremely Expensive'

Benardrick McKinney inked the latest inside linebacker contract reportedly worth $10 million annually. Former Ravens second-rounder Courtney Upshaw signed with the Jets. Joe Flacco has always indicated his passing camp would be after minicamp. Was Ozzie Newsome a Voluntary Guest or Held Hostage on 'The Lounge' Podcast?

news

Late for Work 6/12: Ravens' Most Underpaid Player; What to Watch as Mandatory Minicamp Kicks Off

Joe Flacco and his receivers must make up for lost time. Can the Ravens continue to avoid injuries? Marshal Yanda wins media day. Where does Flacco and other current players rank among all-time best Ravens?

news

Late for Work 6/8: Will Terrell Owens' Decision Overshadow Ray Lewis and Other Hall of Famers' Historic Day?

Ray Lewis was added to 2019 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. Congrats to the Capitals on their Stanley Cup win. Be honest, did it take you a minute to figure out the Ravens' Twitter change? Will Baltimore go over or under eight wins? Who will be the Ravens' MVP?

news

Late for Work 6/7: Reaction and Details Behind NFL's Discipline of Ravens; Joe Flacco's Brother Transfers to Towson

Quarterback Tom Flacco will join the Tigers as a graduate transfer. The Ravens had a busy day in the community with a playground build, youth football clinic and flood relief donation. Where does the AFC North fall in NFL division rankings?

Advertising