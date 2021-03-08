Patrick Queen Expects Film Study Will Take His Game to the Next Level

While Queen felt like his coverage improved over the course of the season, he thought that his overall performance "fell off" down the stretch. Two of his sacks, both of his forced fumbles, and both fumble recoveries came in his first five games. He was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after a huge performance against his former college teammate, Joe Burrow, and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5.

"Because I started off so hot, if I was to have a mediocre game, I started pressing," Queen said. "I wanted to make this play, make that play. Then you start thinking too much, and when you start thinking too much, you start playing tense. I feel like I got out of my game because I was trying to do too much instead of letting the game come to me."

Queen said that in college, making plays felt easy. In the pros, he had to learn to play more within the scheme. "It's me being relaxed, playing with experience and just getting better," he added.

New Inside Linebackers Coach Rob Ryan certainly brings a lot of experience. Ryan has coached in the league for 20 years and the Ravens will be his ninth NFL team. His combination of experience and high energy should be a good fit for Baltimore's young linebackers.

"He's been there, done that. He's an older guy, seen it all," Queen said. "I just feel like there's more experience that he can add to my game."

In his first interview after joining the Ravens, Ryan talked about his excitement to be working with Queen and fellow rising sophomore inside linebacker Malik Harrison. Ryan said Queen is "a special guy to work with" because of his speed and athleticism.