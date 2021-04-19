Possibility of Orlando Brown Jr. Trade Doesn't Affect Ravens' Offensive Line Draft Plan

One thing DeCosta did make clear is that the possibility of Brown being traded will not affect the Ravens' draft plan for the offensive line. Baltimore could draft an offensive tackle at No. 27 – or in subsequent rounds – either way.

If Brown is traded, the Ravens could use a high draft pick to immediately replace him at left tackle.

If Brown isn't traded, the Ravens could potentially use whatever offensive lineman they draft at left guard and shift Bradley Bozeman to center for the 2021 season.

Bozeman has locked down left guard the past two seasons, but he was drafted as a center (where he played at Alabama) and Head Coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Bozeman is "in the conversation" for both left guard and center.

If the Ravens draft an offensive tackle, that player could presumably step in at Brown's right tackle spot if he departs after next season.

"If there's a really good player there, we're going to pick him. That's going to give us the best chance to win, it's going to help our offense succeed, and it's going to make us a tough team to play against," DeCosta said.