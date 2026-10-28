Power Rankings: Ravens Hang in One Top 10 After Second Straight Loss

Source / Ranking (Last Week's Ranking) / Comments

NFL.com / No. 16 (8) / "The Ravens' blown-lead problem has morphed into something that's becoming more concerning with each passing week. Baltimore took a 13-0 advantage into halftime and, for a second straight game, did not score again after the break. This time, Cincinnati exploded for 35 unanswered points, rendering Baltimore's defense useless, which matched the effectiveness of the offense. I acknowledge that this is a steep drop, and that the Ravens' last two losses came without Lamar Jackson, but this is an issue that stretches beyond the quarterback position." – Nick Shook

ESPN / No. 13 (8) / Best offseason addition: Vega Ioane. "Ioane, the No. 14 pick, was selected to upgrade the Ravens' right guard spot, but he impressed the team by how he came to its rescue. After three centers were placed on IR, Ioane started three games at the position, where he played at a high level. "I do not know who votes for Rookie of the Year and all that stuff, but he is a very impactful rookie for our team that has done things that I do not know that any rookies have ever done," coach Jesse Minter said earlier this month. There is some injury concern with Ioane, who hurt his knee in the first quarter Sunday and did not return." – Jamison Hensley

The Athletic / No. 14 (11) / Something spooky: Derrick Henry's mini slump. "Maybe it's because Lamar Jackson hasn't played the last three weeks, but Henry has posted a success rate under 24 percent the last two weeks and a negative total EPA in four of his last five games. The legendary running back managed just 45 yards on 17 carries against the Bengals on Sunday." – Chad Graff and Josh Kendall

Sports Illustrated / No. 15 (18) / "Lamar Jackson not having an agent always brings us back to my least favorite season-by-season melodrama: Why does there seem to be a constant disconnect between the club and the player on injuries, no matter who is the head coach?"– Conor Orr

USA Today / No. 21 (15) / "Same old Ravens? They've blown a double-digit lead in all three of their losses … though getting outscored by a league-high 70 points after halftime in 2026 is a new twist." – Nate Davis

CBS Sports / No. 12 (10) / "Without Lamar Jackson, the offense is ordinary. But it's the defense that was awful in the loss to the Bengals." – Pete Prisco

FOX Sports / No. 9 (6) / "Paging Lamar Jackson, you are needed in Baltimore, stat. Jesse Minter tried to keep this team afloat while his star QB was out with an ankle injury, but it's all come apart over the past two games, as the Ravens have scored a total of 20 points. Add that to their total defensive collapse in the second half against the Bengals on Sunday, not to mention their upcoming games against the Bills and the Jaguars, and they are standing on the edge of a dangerous cliff. Jackson is good enough to rescue them. But he better come back quickly." – Ralph Vacchiano

Sporting News / No. 16 (11) / "The Ravens should love Halloween but not when they're gutted right in the telltale heart and start feeling a real pit in the pendulum. Jesse Minter and Declan Doyle are still scary young as a coaching combination and dealt with a second-half nightmare against the Bengals. Derrick Henry rushing for only 103 yards combined over the last two weeks in division games doesn't bode well for winning the division." – Vinnie Iyer